Don Walton: Big winners emerge from grand legislative bargain

* Mark Kolterman, who pitched a doubleheader, patiently gathering support and then waiting out the storm to win adoption of a new business development tax incentives package and a pledge of state funding support for the University of Nebraska Medical Center's exciting, game-changing project.

And now this struggling 2020 Legislature, plagued by a pandemic and sometimes veering off into some spectacular middle school moments, is set to go home with a bang.

They'll be back in five months with some new riders ready to saddle up and begin their adventures in this one-of-a-kind, nonpartisan, one-house Legislature where everyone counts.

* * *

This week may mark Ernie Chambers' last few days in a legislative session.

Maybe, maybe not. No one should ever, ever count this man out. And even if he leaves the Legislature, he is not done.

We'll have more to say about him later in the year, but for this moment:

"I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."