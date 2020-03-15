Don Walton: As coronavirus threat intensifies, former senator foots bill to stream games for free

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We're not in Kansas anymore.

This is brand new territory, Toto.

The past few days have been unlike any in memory as the nation's premier sporting events have been cancelled, travel has been disrupted, social activity has been curtailed, the stock market has collapsed in panic, shelves have been emptied at grocery stores and the economy has been shaken.

And we as individuals are withdrawing.

All due to the threat of the coronavirus.

And the uncertainty of what lies ahead, that dark and dangerous unknown.

It does seem that if the U.S. government had been alert, prepared, agile, engaged, swiftly geared up for testing for the virus and respectful of science, there would be far less uncertainty and individual angst.

And those who are infected could be more quickly identified, isolated and receive early treatment when presumably it would do the most good.

And then spread of the virus presumably could have been reduced, if not contained.

South Korea has been systematically testing about 15,000 people every day.