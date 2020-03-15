Don Walton: As coronavirus threat intensifies, former senator foots bill to stream games for free

We're not in Kansas anymore.
This is brand new territory, Toto.
The past few days have been unlike any in memory as the nation's premier sporting events have been cancelled, travel has been disrupted, social activity has been curtailed, the stock market has collapsed in panic, shelves have been emptied at grocery stores and the economy has been shaken.
And we as individuals are withdrawing.
All due to the threat of the coronavirus.
And the uncertainty of what lies ahead, that dark and dangerous unknown.
It does seem that if the U.S. government had been alert, prepared, agile, engaged, swiftly geared up for testing for the virus and respectful of science, there would be far less uncertainty and individual angst.
And those who are infected could be more quickly identified, isolated and receive early treatment when presumably it would do the most good.
And then spread of the virus presumably could have been reduced, if not contained.
South Korea has been systematically testing about 15,000 people every day.
And the fatality rate for coronavirus in South Korea is 0.9%.
* * *
Concern has seeped into workplaces and that includes the Legislature.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for an already scheduled four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
One colleague has been diagnosed with pneumonia and another reportedly had the flu, but others also were missing.
Senators all sit together in close proximity when the Legislature is in session, so there is natural concern.
Enactment of a budget bill to fund state government operations was placed on a fast track in an effort to complete work on the one assignment that the Legislature must complete to keep state government running and adjusting to changing needs.
Senators returned home after Thursday's business was completed and whether they convene again on Tuesday, as scheduled, would seem to depend in part on whether Lincoln remains virus diagnosis-free.
Once the budget is completed, a lengthy recess would appear to be a possibility.
There is no agreement yet on property tax relief legislation that could clear a filibuster and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, signaled on Thursday that she is open to suggestions that might help break the impasse.
Meanwhile, quiet and skilled maneuvering is underway by one senator to try to address the concerns of the strongest opponents of the committee bill.
That opposition essentially translates into senators who represent Lincoln and metropolitan Omaha and their big-city school districts. Those would largely be Democratic members of the nonpartisan Legislature.
Bottom line: There is no path to the 33 votes required to end a filibuster waged by opponents without some big-city votes.
Caught up in all of this has been legislation to create a new business investment tax incentives program to succeed the current act that expires at the end of the year and, more recently, a proposal to commit $300 million in state funding to help finance a game-changing $2.6 billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
That blockbuster proposal, which would depend on designated federal funding, would create a center that would respond to national health threats and crises.
It's hard to imagine denying the Med Center support for that project in view of its recent achievements and performance.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking and the virus could disrupt everything.
* * *
Mike Flood made it possible for Nebraskans to watch boys state basketball tournament games live for free on his NewsChannel Nebraska state TV network and online through the nationwide NFHS Network.
Flood said the Indianapolis company that held the rights to livestream some of those games behind a paywall accepted "my offer of $150,000 of my campaign funds, paid through ads during the game, to make these free to all Nebraskans."
Flood, former Speaker of the Legislature, is a candidate to return to the Norfolk-based legislative seat and is running unopposed.
Finishing up
* Jeff Fortenberry says he's all in with the global environmental initiative to protect and restore one trillion trees by 2050: "By enhancing biodiversity, habitat and natural security, we can fight carbon pollution and build a bridge to a sustainable future," the congressman says.
* Nebraska voters who may want to avoid crowds in case the coronavirus is still loose and not under control by mid-May when the state will hold its primary election could begin to consider now whether they might want to choose to vote by mail.
* OpenSky Policy Institute is cautioning senators to be cognizant about the potential for creating future large state budget deficits with pending legislation dealing with property tax relief, a new business investment tax incentives program, a large new project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an income tax break for retired military veterans.
