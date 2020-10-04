Don Walton: An explosive month ahead before Election Day

A month to go before Election Day in an incredibly volatile year.
Surprises around every corner; danger lurking and only part of it is viral; and a long month to go.
This is 1968 half a century later without a war, but with a deadly virus on the loose that puts everyone at risk, a president infected and hospitalized, America's enemies plotting how to take advantage of all of this on top of an election to disrupt and election results to dispute.
Hopefully, President Donald Trump will make a swift and full recovery from his battle with COVID-19 in time to fully engage in the closing weeks of this landmark election year.
It would be good if he can make his case directly once again along with Joe Biden.
And then we will choose — although most of us may be choosing before Election Day. My ballot hit the mail over the weekend.
Once the votes are counted, hopefully the loser will congratulate the winner and we will try to move ahead as one nation. Not divided; not continuing to wage the election campaign after the election is over; not refusing to accept the results as our cyber enemies would wish.
Could there be a big moment ahead for the U.S. Supreme Court, a dramatic opportunity to try to put a divided nation back together?
If the presidential election results are taken to the court in an effort to invalidate the results, the court would have that opportunity.
Validate the results if they have been duly and carefully confirmed by the states and validate the winner.
With a unanimous vote.
That would be a huge step forward in reuniting our divided nation.
And it would also restore and elevate the status and integrity of the court, which has been dragged into partisan politics and demeaned and devalued in the process during recent years.
* * *
Chuck Hassebrook, the 2014 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, was joined by a number of high-profile Nebraska Democratic leaders in objecting to the Nebraska Democratic Party's recent condemnation of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
The party criticized Kleine's actions in response to the shooting of James Scurlock, a young Black protestor, by Jake Gardner, an Old Market bar owner.
Scurlock died, Kleine determined that Gardner acted in self-defense and Gardner later committed suicide after he subsequently was charged with manslaughter by a grand jury.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Gov. Pete Ricketts is one of four governors to receive an A from the Cato Institute for their tax and spending records.
* Sen. Deb Fischer says President Trump "needs to be clear about his stand against white supremacy," according to a story in the New York Daily News quoting Fischer's interaction with some Washington reporters.
* This from a regular and valued reader in Australia, where spring is in the air: "My beloved and I watched about 10 minutes of the debate yesterday and had to turn off the TV. It was embarrassing. Matter closed."
* Among the subsequent wisdom on Twitter: "Canada must feel like they live in an apartment above a meth lab" and "There is a joke circulating in Germany: 'What borders on stupidity? Mexico and Canada."
* Nebraskans who are eligible for health care coverage under the expanded Medicaid program have been slow to respond. With an estimated 90,000 low-wage workers eligible, only 10,000 had signed up before last week's launch.
* Children of Smithfield will receive a community partner equal justice award from Legal Aid of Nebraska this week for its advocacy efforts on behalf of meatpacking workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
* Urging you to take a look at the Journal Star Voters Guide online for detailed information on candidates and answers to questions on key issues; it's a great supplement, for example, to the story about the key Lincoln legislative race between Jacob Campbell and Eliot Bostar.
* Big-time attention for UNL political scientist John Hibbing's new book, "The Securitarian Personality," from New York Times columnist David Brooks.
* It's October and it's already beginning to look like a painting.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
