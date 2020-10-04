Don Walton: An explosive month ahead before Election Day

A month to go before Election Day in an incredibly volatile year.

Surprises around every corner; danger lurking and only part of it is viral; and a long month to go.

This is 1968 half a century later without a war, but with a deadly virus on the loose that puts everyone at risk, a president infected and hospitalized, America's enemies plotting how to take advantage of all of this on top of an election to disrupt and election results to dispute.

Hopefully, President Donald Trump will make a swift and full recovery from his battle with COVID-19 in time to fully engage in the closing weeks of this landmark election year.

It would be good if he can make his case directly once again along with Joe Biden.

And then we will choose — although most of us may be choosing before Election Day. My ballot hit the mail over the weekend.

Once the votes are counted, hopefully the loser will congratulate the winner and we will try to move ahead as one nation. Not divided; not continuing to wage the election campaign after the election is over; not refusing to accept the results as our cyber enemies would wish.