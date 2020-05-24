Don Walton: A Memorial Day with a much different feel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's a different Memorial Day.

Although some Americans are out and about now, ignoring warnings to avoid crowds, wear masks and practice social distancing, most of us will continue to be more cautious today.

If you haven't liked this period of sheltering and social isolation, you're sure not going to like a second and stronger wave of the pandemic later this year if one is caused — or accelerated — in large part by those who have decided enough is enough and to heck with everyone else.

A second round of the coronavirus is "inevitable," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

If states begin to lift restrictions too early, there will be a rebound that would "get us right back in the same boat that we were in a few weeks ago," he has warned.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been cautious in gradually lifting or easing restrictions, certainly more cautious than some governors who have essentially erased all restrictions, but less cautious than some who want to move forward more warily.

President Donald Trump has not been cautious at all simply because he wants the beginning of an economic recovery to be clearly visible before voters go to the polls, or the mailbox, in November to decide whether or not to reelect him.