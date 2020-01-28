'Do your job': State senator says flood control must be Missouri River management priority

Meanwhile, the Corps of Engineers has spoken of plans to launch a study of the Missouri River and its tributaries from Sioux City to St. Louis in an effort to identify ways to reduce future flood risks and improve infrastructure.

Slama said she doesn't want to wait for years of study to see action.

"It's the Corps' job to do it," she said during an interview in the legislative chamber. "They should have ordered a study after the 2011 flooding. We don't have years to wait."

Slama said the Corps might need to reconsider some of its decision-making in determining release of water from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota that flows downstream along with the possible need for new or improved infrastructure along the river.

River bank repair is needed now, she said.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is systematically failing to control the Missouri River," Slama wrote on Twitter.

"The Corps has had a decade to address flooding, and now states have to hold their hand for them to do it," she wrote. "Unacceptable."

Each flood is "a hit to local economies, destroys roads and forces an outward migration from impacted communities," Slama stated.