Department of Health and Human Services to begin shift of juvenile offenders to Lincoln

Smith said in July that moving the boys in the substance abuse program to Lincoln allows the Hastings campus to focus on serving as a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls. It also better uses the large Whitehall campus near 57th Street and Leighton Avenue, which currently serves fewer than 10 boys.

Several senators, including HHS Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard and Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, said during the close of the 2020 session in August they didn't want the department to abandon the Hastings site, built specifically for the substance abuse program at a cost of $4 million.

Halloran said it came as a shock to him and Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte that HHS planned to move the substance abuse program and shift girls within the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center there instead. He criticized the lack of communication and transparency from the department with local leaders and his office.

The substance abuse program was praised by HHS for its quality staff and overall success, he said. Its move is only happening, Halloran said, because of the department's desire to move female juvenile offenders to Hastings.