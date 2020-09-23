Department of Health and Human Services to begin shift of juvenile offenders to Lincoln

The Department of Health and Human Services says it will relocate its juvenile substance abuse program from Hastings to Lincoln in October, despite the Legislature's request for a delay.
A bill (LB1140) passed in July was clear in its intent that senators didn't want any shuffling around of young people residing in Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers until March 30 of next year, after the completion of a required planning process by the department.
The bill passed on a 48-0 vote and was signed by the governor.
But the substance abuse program for juveniles is not defined as a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, and on Sept. 15, department CEO Dannette Smith sent notification to the Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts that she intends to relocate the program from Hastings to the Whitehall Campus in Lincoln, which currently houses a psychiatric residential treatment facility for boys ages 13-18 who have committed sex offenses.
A separate cottage on the Whitehall campus will be designated for the substance abuse program, which has eight youths.
Moving the substance abuse program and more extensive plans for moving girls and boys among facilities for juvenile offenders in Kearney and Geneva were given to members of the Legislature July 16, Smith said.
Spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said last week the plan was to move the substance abuse program to Lincoln at the beginning of October.
Smith said in July that moving the boys in the substance abuse program to Lincoln allows the Hastings campus to focus on serving as a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls. It also better uses the large Whitehall campus near 57th Street and Leighton Avenue, which currently serves fewer than 10 boys.
Several senators, including HHS Committee Chairwoman Sara Howard and Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, said during the close of the 2020 session in August they didn't want the department to abandon the Hastings site, built specifically for the substance abuse program at a cost of $4 million.
Halloran said it came as a shock to him and Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte that HHS planned to move the substance abuse program and shift girls within the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center there instead. He criticized the lack of communication and transparency from the department with local leaders and his office.
The substance abuse program was praised by HHS for its quality staff and overall success, he said. Its move is only happening, Halloran said, because of the department's desire to move female juvenile offenders to Hastings.
For years, females were housed at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva. Many in the town have said they would rather see all the girls returned there, instead of just a few who are nearing release.
Whether in Geneva, or elsewhere, adequate staffing remains a concern.
The skills of the people working at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center and the substance abuse program are vastly different, Halloran said. The people who work with the boys in the substance abuse program work closely with them and create a strong bond, he said. Most are rooted in Hastings and will not move to Lincoln or do a long commute when the program moves.
"The Department of Health and Human Services will lose very talented professionals from their ranks at a time when the department is desperately looking to hire such people," Halloran said.
Stutte told Halloran he toured the building in Hastings used for the substance abuse program and was told that to bring it up to standards as a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, the walls would have to be reinforced, windows upgraded and a fence would likely be needed.
Where would those funds come from? Halloran asked.
Howard emphasized the need for planning before more youth programs are disrupted and more taxpayer money is spent.
And moving the boys in the substance abuse program to share a campus with boys being treated for sex offenses raises critical questions, she said.
There are accreditation questions, too. By law, she said, programs at the Hastings Regional Center must be run as clinical programs, which the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center is not.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!