Debate stopped on bill to ensure juveniles and parents understand right to attorney

To the opponents of the bill, she said things have changed significantly in this country since senators who are over 50 were children.

"We've got more zero-tolerance policies," she said.

The old theory that, "Oh, kids just need to buck up," she said, just no longer applies. Using the judge as a disciplinary supplement to the parental role is No. 1, expensive; No. 2, illegal; and No. 3, not paying attention to the long-term repercussions to a child who has a good chance of being placed out of home or in detention as a result.

She has heard of kids being put into the youth rehabilitation centers for "pretty minor crimes," she said.

Kids can be subjected to solitary confinements in YRTCs and it's not always just the worst kids being placed in confinement or out-of-home detention, she added.

"Sometimes the parents are upset and don't even want to deal with the kid anymore," she said. "So should that child wander the abyss on their own 'cause the parent's mad at them?"