The state's residential rehabilitation and treatment center in Geneva has reached a crisis point as a result of conditions at the center, and several youth were moved this week.
Accusations about problems at the center, including the physical conditions, are being investigated by Julie Rogers, inspector general of child welfare. Other allegations include staff shortages, inappropriate use of room confinement, overmedication of youth, inadequate administering of prescribed mental health drugs, and lack of mental health care, programming and physical activity.
There are also accusations of violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, Rogers said.
Geneva is a state-run, campus-style correctional facility intended for girls and young women who have been unable to succeed at less restrictive options.
A letter sent to members of the Legislature this week from Omaha Sen. Sara Howard, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said that Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith reported to her the Geneva facility was in such a condition to be unsafe for the residents there. Programming and activities were lacking, which led to behavioral problems by several of the residents who may have been stressed by the surroundings and circumstances.
Two of four buildings on the Geneva campus are still in use and staffed appropriately, but two were closed, Smith told Howard. As a result, the number of girls at the facility would need to be reduced, she said.
Four of the youths were transported Monday under an emergency transfer to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln because of an extreme safety risk to themselves and others, according to a court document.
Lancaster County commissioners sent a letter on Thursday to Smith saying the county could not keep the youths because it didn't have authority to hold them in the center.
They did, however, offer to allow the state to lease an unused separate wing of the center.
"Given the severity of this crisis we ask that you respond to our proposal as expeditiously as possible," the letter said.
According to a motion filed Tuesday, no hearing on the placement of the youths outside of Geneva had been held nor had a judge entered an order addressing the reasons for them to be held at the Lancaster County facility.
Michelle Schindler, director of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, had contacted the state's juvenile services administrator on Wednesday and again on Thursday, notifying Mark LaBouchardiere that the youths needed to be removed from the Lincoln facility.
She was told they would be removed Thursday by 4 p.m., but by 5 p.m. they were still there. A motion was filed for secure transport of the girls back to Geneva.
The girls were moved after that to the youth treatment center in Kearney, Howard said. But she said Smith is exploring the option of the lease with Lancaster County.
"While all this work may stabilize the Geneva campus, there remain significant facilities issues, staffing issues, and lack of programming and mental health services," Howard wrote.
Rogers said she and Jerall Morland, deputy ombudsman for institutions, have been investigating the problems since Monday, when Smith informed them about the crisis.
They observed water damage in the two living units that remain open, and other deterioration, Rogers said. It's unclear when the serious problems started, but the facility has been audited and inspected several times by various outside organizations in the past year. A federal audit, completed in October, said the facility met all 43 standards required by the the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to HHS.
Rogers said her office will investigate the issues and allegations at the Geneva center, and try to ensure the residents and those moved out of Geneva are safe.