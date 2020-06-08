Cousin of bar owner talks about Scurlock's death as dozens testify at legislative hearing

Mia Crawford-Gray told them the answers are out there, but not the will to implement solutions, she said.

A number of those testifying had been to the protests in Omaha and Lincoln and saw police lobbing tear gas canisters at peaceful demonstrators and shooting at them with rubber bullets.

The Rev. Darrell Goodwin, associate minister of the United Church of Christ, said to the committee: "Good people, I want to be able to do my job."

Last year when he first arrived in Omaha he was pulled over three times by Omaha police and the State Patrol and given a warning for "driving while black." No other reasons, he said.

At the protests a week ago, trying to minister to people in the gap between protesters and police, he was invited to help with de-escalation. But soon after the 8 p.m. curfew, police fired pepper balls and tear gas at him and others around him when they were trying to exit in the way police told them to go.

"I stood in the wake and watched an Omaha police person shoot a young person in the back with pepper balls seven times," Goodwin said. "You cannot tell me that that was 'in there doing their job.'"