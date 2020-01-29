Could an 'X' mark gender-neutral designation on Nebraska driver's licenses?

Nilani Buchanan told the Legislature's Judiciary Committee on Wednesday the state should be encouraging transgender people who are seeking to find themselves as happy, productive citizens, instead of putting up roadblocks.
She was testifying on a bill (LB873), introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, that would provide for a gender-neutral designation on driver's licenses and state identification cards. It also would provide for a procedure to amend the sex listed on a birth certificate.
Victory Klafter, a transgender man, grew up in Norfolk and as a child didn't know there were others that felt the same discrepancy between who they were, told they were and who they knew themselves to be.
The bill can change lives, save them, and keep people here in Nebraska, Klafter said.
Adam Downs told the committee Nebraska is behind the trend in providing a welcoming environment to the LGBTQ community.
In 2010, the U.S. State Department changed the rule to alter a gender marker on a person's birth certificate when seeking a passport, saying a person didn't have to have surgery to make that change.
Nebraska needs to be a place for everyone, Downs said.
Hunt agreed.
"In order to live safe, full and authentic lives, it is essential that transgender people have access to identity documents such as photo identification and birth certificates that accurately reflect their name, gender identity and gender expression," she said.
A 2015 U.S. transgender survey showed only 11% of respondents reported all of their IDs had their correct names and genders, while 68% reported none of their IDs had their correct names and genders.
Nearly one-third said that when they presented an ID that did not match their gender presentation they were verbally harassed, denied benefits, asked to leave or assaulted.
The question to consider is not whether the committee and the Legislature accept or understand transgender identities, but whether this is an appropriate place for government intrusion, Hunt said.
Many other states already provide a nonbinary option on driver's licenses, she said.
She had an amendment to the bill asking the Department of Motor Vehicles to use X for the nonbinary marker.
"This bill will do nothing to affect the lives of people who oppose it. But this bill will matter a great deal to the people who it pertains to," she said.
Julie Maaske, deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, opposed the bill, saying it would put the state out of compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, which says a person's gender must be on every state-issued license and ID card.
If they don't comply, the documents won't be accepted for boarding commercial aircraft, entering federal buildings or military institutions.
Entering "non" in the gender marker would not fit in a one-letter field, but Maaske said using the letter "X" would meet all the department concerns and said she could work with Hunt on changes to the bill.
Marion Miner, with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said the church has love, compassion and respect for those people who feel an incongruence between their biological sex and the gender with which they identify, but it also owes them the truth as the church believes it to be, with charity, respect and compassion.
Not accepting the biological reality of their sex would be a lie, he said.
It would also give high school students who are born male but attempt to compete on female teams an advantage in sports. They would be sidestepping the Nebraska School Activities Association policy, which took many months to work out, he said.
Omaha Sen. Wendy DeBoer asked him if his opposition would go away if the committee could find a way to keep school athletics out of the bill.
He said that was an important part, but the Nebraska Catholic Conference had other objections, too.
