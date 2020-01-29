Could an 'X' mark gender-neutral designation on Nebraska driver's licenses?

A 2015 U.S. transgender survey showed only 11% of respondents reported all of their IDs had their correct names and genders, while 68% reported none of their IDs had their correct names and genders.

Nearly one-third said that when they presented an ID that did not match their gender presentation they were verbally harassed, denied benefits, asked to leave or assaulted.

The question to consider is not whether the committee and the Legislature accept or understand transgender identities, but whether this is an appropriate place for government intrusion, Hunt said.

Many other states already provide a nonbinary option on driver's licenses, she said.

She had an amendment to the bill asking the Department of Motor Vehicles to use X for the nonbinary marker.

"This bill will do nothing to affect the lives of people who oppose it. But this bill will matter a great deal to the people who it pertains to," she said.

Julie Maaske, deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, opposed the bill, saying it would put the state out of compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, which says a person's gender must be on every state-issued license and ID card.