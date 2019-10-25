A Corrections workers union official told the Legislature's Judiciary Committee on Friday that proposed $10,000 hiring bonuses may get workers into the prisons but will by no means solve their staffing crises.
Michael Chipman, president of the Fraternal Order of Police for corrections officers, said the solution proposed by the department is like filling the top of a cup that has no bottom. It will continue to see workers pour out.
Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes on Thursday declared a staffing emergency for the Nebraska State Penitentiary and announced $10,000 hiring bonuses, spread out over three years, and $500 retention bonuses. He also ordered mandatory 12-hour shifts at the prison.
Frakes said Friday that within six months, the department will have filled enough positions that it can operate the prison with more traditional eight-hour shifts and reduce mandatory overtime.
Chipman countered the only way to address the problem is with a merit step salary plan, much like the county jails and other states have. Raises were given to long-term prison workers, as a result of previous negotiations, but he said corporals still do not make what lower-ranked officers make at the Sarpy County jail.
Corporals are paid $18.44 an hour and corrections officers are paid $17.00 an hour. Corporals should be making a minimum of $21.25 an hour with step increases, he said.
Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said declaring the emergency was a good start to solving the problems at the penitentiary but he was leery about the bonuses.
"It's like offering them a dollar an hour more than what they're making, if they stick around," Lathrop said.
He thinks it would take at least $3 to $4 more an hour, he said.
Frakes told the committee he didn't know what the salary should be to solve the problem of high turnover. He can't give pay increases, he said. He can only offer bonuses.
He said the Department of Administrative Services and the Corrections workers union are having conversations, and that's all he knows.
He also called it a myth that the state is competing with county jails for workers.
"It's not a myth," Lathrop said. "We're training them and they're leaving to go to county positions."
Chipman also strongly disagreed. The Sarpy County jail recently had two openings that drew 200 applicants, and the jail hired state prison workers — a sergeant and one of the leaders of the state's Corrections Emergency Response Team.
"They're getting our top-tier people," Chipman said.
The state's new hires, on the other hand, are frequently young, with no previous corrections experience, he said.
At least half of the Lancaster County jail officers are from the state prisons, he said.
"We have to have this fixed now. We can't wait any further," Chipman said.
He said he understood the need for calling the emergency; they've been talking for a while about how the penitentiary was near collapse.
"They finally saw that it was on its last leg," Chipman said.
But if it isn't handled quickly and appropriately, there will continue to be an exodus of people, he said.
The department turnover rate is about 30%, Frakes said, and it's higher than that at the penitentiary, which has lost 70 people in the past seven months. But only three people left in September, he said.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers told Chipman officers need to determine how much they think they are worth.
"And demand it," he said.
Chambers would like his last session, which is next year, he said, to be marked by the state finally paying these workers what they are entitled to.
"If I am trying to get a salary for football players because they're unpaid employees of the state, I hope that will let you know how serious I am when I say those who are acknowledged to be employees should get a fair wage," he told Chipman.