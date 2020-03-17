Corrections proceeding with information request for new prison

The Department of Correctional Services has posted on the state purchasing website a request for information to build a new prison.
Prisons Director Scott Frakes said in a news release that responses are due May 27 and that the sealed requests will be opened that day.
It is the first step, he said, in identifying what is required, given current and projected prison populations. In calendar year 2019, the average daily number of prisoners was 5,661, 92% of whom were males.
Frakes said the request will be used to gather information about the appropriate size of the prison, where it would be built, what staffing would be necessary and what custody levels of inmates would be placed there.
In general, about 20% of male prisoners are classified as maximum custody, and 34% are medium custody, according to the request. Minimum custody is 30%, and community custody 13%.
A recent study showed that by the end of fiscal year 2030, Nebraska's prison population would be projected at 7,327. The department estimates a new prison would need a capacity of 1,200 to 1,800 medium/maximum beds.
You have free articles remaining.
It would need to include food-service operations, medical services, maintenance, a library, programming space, a commissary and other features of a standalone operation, he said.
The request for information says a suitable site would be about 320 acres in a location that would allow for expansion with buffer areas. It would also allow for support services and sufficient infrastructure, and reasonable proximity to medical and emergency services.
The submissions would not be binding offers, just used to evaluate best options, Frakes said. The department could submit a request for proposals to get more specific information based on the request for information.
Frakes has said the department is seeking ideas premised on construction with a possible public-private partnership and financing over up to 30 years.
“We may speculate all we wish to," he said. "But the fact is, the vendors who respond to the RFI have the best experience in analyzing all facets of this type of project. It would be wise to consider that expertise.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature