Concerns apparent as state senators wrap up two days of listening sessions

After more than 16 hours of listening, some members of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee said Tuesday they have more understanding of what black Nebraskans have lived through as they came of age in a mostly white state.
And they had their eyes opened about what went on between police and protesters in the state's two largest cities over recent weeks.
"There's a lot of systemic racism in Nebraska," said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth. "That's pretty apparent."
Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop said he didn't know how anybody could sit through what they listened to and not have concerns over the relationships between law enforcement and the communities of color.
The committee had listening forums Monday and Tuesday in Omaha and Lincoln. The all-day sessions drew about 180 speakers.
To have listened to Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers talk about these very behaviors by law enforcement, and more recently Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, and to have those testifying state the same concerns, "demonstrates the need for many of the changes that people have talked about and suggested," Lathrop said.
Some people waited patiently for hours to speak their piece.
But make no mistake, they are impatient to see the changes they told the committee they want.
"Body cameras are not enough of a response. Ending police chokeholds, which you would think would be a given, but it is still not enough," said Jessenia Teruel. "And again, as much as it's appreciated to take your time to listen to us today, that's still not enough."
Many of those who came to talk appreciated the committee being there to listen, and they wanted to believe it would produce change, but some were skeptical.
"Don't listen today and then forget about it, as so often happens," said Jason Nord. "We need to see sweeping changes. We need to see a dramatic change in how we do things."
Speakers pointed to long-term issues and those that arose over recent days and weeks. Many of those who participated in Lincoln protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police became embittered by the response of Lincoln police, Lancaster County deputies and state troopers.
Speakers brought lists of bills now before the Legislature they said senators need to pass. High on their lists were bills like Chambers' measure to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences, which tack on three to five years before a person can even become eligible for parole. Legalizing medical marijuana was another. Allowing felons to vote immediately after they have served their sentences and abolishing the death penalty were mentioned multiple times.
Those bills have been introduced numerous times and failed numerous times.
Lathrop said there may be some things senators can do in the 17 days left in the session beginning July 20. Chambers' bill (LB924) that would require two hours a year of racial profiling anti-bias training for law enforcement is on final reading.
Only priority bills will be debated when the Legislature returns. Those that aren't would have to be attached to a priority bill to be debated in this session.
As a result, some of the changes will have to wait until January to be introduced. Some changes could be made by city councils or county boards. Legislative committees could do interim studies beginning in August.
"I'm hoping that the cities have paid attention to the testimony," Lathrop said. "I know that there were law enforcement agencies that contemplated coming in, and really thought that it was the opportunity for the community to speak and not for law enforcement to come in and defend their practices."
The mayors of Omaha and Lincoln, not the Legislature, he said, are responsible for their police departments.
Brandt said the testimony was a "real eye-opener."
He knows people would like to see senators do something about the racism and police bias tomorrow, he said, but to create and pass laws takes a lot longer than spontaneous demonstrations.
"We just ask that they have some patience," he said, "and participate. Contact their senators, contact those other 41, send them the information, take time to talk to them."
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld said the testimony was some of the most compelling he has heard in his six years in the Legislature.
He is committed, he said, to introducing legislation next session to address some of the systemic issues that should have been addressed long ago.
"Thank you so much. … It's been really inspiring," he said.
For a few of the white people who testified Tuesday, it was a time for introspection and apology.
Caleb Petersen opened up about a time in fifth grade at Cavett Elementary School in Lincoln that for a research project on Frederick Douglas, a black social reformer, abolitionist, writer and statesman, he dressed up like him.
"I painted my face brown, and I painted my hands brown. Black face," he said. "I stood up in front of my classmates and I talked to them about someone who stood for the end of oppression of black people."
And his classmates applauded him.
He did not ask the one black student in the class how he felt about it. But he knows now it was horribly offensive and racist. That he was perpetuating racism through a narrative of whiteness and the illusion of progress, Petersen said.
That act and others led him, at the protests, to carry a sign of his promise to others.
It said: "I must change."
