Concerns apparent as state senators wrap up two days of listening sessions

"Body cameras are not enough of a response. Ending police chokeholds, which you would think would be a given, but it is still not enough," said Jessenia Teruel. "And again, as much as it's appreciated to take your time to listen to us today, that's still not enough."

Many of those who came to talk appreciated the committee being there to listen, and they wanted to believe it would produce change, but some were skeptical.

"Don't listen today and then forget about it, as so often happens," said Jason Nord. "We need to see sweeping changes. We need to see a dramatic change in how we do things."

Speakers pointed to long-term issues and those that arose over recent days and weeks. Many of those who participated in Lincoln protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police became embittered by the response of Lincoln police, Lancaster County deputies and state troopers.