Compromise bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples, Columbus on same holiday

A proposal designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day advanced in the Legislature on Wednesday with a compromise keeping Columbus Day in place as well.
The proposal (LB848) from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks originally aimed at replacing Columbus Day with a holiday recognizing the "historic, cultural and contemporary significance" of the first people in the Americas -- a step taken by many other states and cities.
"It's not a perfect compromise," Pansing Brooks said Wednesday, indicating she believed it would have been more appropriate for Nebraska to join the majority of states that have started to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of the day honoring the Italian explorer.
"But I believe it moves us in the right direction," she added.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said the arguments made by Nebraskans of Italian descent "about explaining their positive feelings toward having an Indigenous Peoples Day" led committee members to strike a compromise.
"We did not feel it was right to take away this important day from Italian Americans," Brewer said. "We also believe native culture and people deserve to be honored."
Putting both holidays on the same day "strikes a fair balance," Brewer said, "even though in the end there will be plenty who will be unhappy about it."
Sen. Tony Vargas, whose south Omaha district includes the Little Italy neighborhood, said the amended version of the bill struck a fair balance between elevating Natives and keeping a person important to Italian Americans in a place of pride.
"Sometimes compromise in these scenarios can be really difficult when we're dealing with how people view and how important a part of their identity is regarding their ethnicity or culture," Vargas said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte spoke out against the bill, however, saying state law has required the governor to proclaim the fourth Monday of every September as American Indian Day since 1983, while President George W. Bush designated the Friday after Thanksgiving as Native American Heritage Day in 2008.
Calling Pansing Brooks' bill "absolutely unnecessary," Groene added later it would be better to keep Columbus Day in place and choose another day to recognize Natives.
"I think we need to keep them separate. Let the Native Americans have their day, let the Italians have their day," Groene said. "Like it or not, that's history."
Brewer later clarified the day Groene cited was intended as a proclamation, not a state holiday, and said while some tribal groups felt the compromise gave too much away from the original bill, that it was "the right thing to do."
Lawmakers advanced the bill on a 43-0 vote.
