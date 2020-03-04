Compromise bill would recognize Indigenous Peoples, Columbus on same holiday

A proposal designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day advanced in the Legislature on Wednesday with a compromise keeping Columbus Day in place as well.

The proposal (LB848) from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks originally aimed at replacing Columbus Day with a holiday recognizing the "historic, cultural and contemporary significance" of the first people in the Americas -- a step taken by many other states and cities.

"It's not a perfect compromise," Pansing Brooks said Wednesday, indicating she believed it would have been more appropriate for Nebraska to join the majority of states that have started to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day instead of the day honoring the Italian explorer.

"But I believe it moves us in the right direction," she added.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said the arguments made by Nebraskans of Italian descent "about explaining their positive feelings toward having an Indigenous Peoples Day" led committee members to strike a compromise.

"We did not feel it was right to take away this important day from Italian Americans," Brewer said. "We also believe native culture and people deserve to be honored."

