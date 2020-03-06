Committee sends $9.4 billion state budget to full Legislature

The Legislature's budget-making committee gave a unanimous vote Friday to forward the proposed adjusted state budget to the Legislature.
The committee's $9.4 billion, two-year budget was sent out of the Appropriations Committee in two bills (LB1008 and LB1009) on a 9-0 vote.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard voted for the bill's advancement, saying he was pleased the committee had significantly decreased spending requests this session to about $14 million, a little more than 10% of the originally asked for $123 million.
"That was a compromise I thought was, for once, kind of legitimate," Erdman said after the committee vote. "Chiseling it from $123 (million) to $15 (million) is a pretty good chisel."
It's the first time he ever voted in favor of a budget, he said. Usually he is critical that the state spends money on a whim with no set priorities. This one, though, "made sense," he said.
Last year's debate on the mainline budget took awhile, with extended debate on three rounds, to get across the finish line. Senators had disagreements over University of Nebraska spending, health care provider rates and property tax cuts.
The mainline budget bill passed on final reading last year 35-12, with negative votes mostly coming from rural senators.
Last year, overall state spending increased 2.9%. This year's proposed increase would be 3%.
The current proposal leaves $133.8 million for spending bills that come up through the remainder of this short session, scheduled to end on April 23.
It includes significant increases totaling $127 million: $46 million for the governor's emergency program for 2019 flood damage and $9.2 million to help counties with their share of flood spending; $8 million for pay increases for Corrections security staff; $5.6 million for Lincoln Regional Center construction needs; nearly $8 million for certain Medicaid provider rate increases; $1.8 million in Capitol dome repair; $1.1 million for mental health and young adults problem-solving courts.
Major reductions of $71 million include: child welfare savings of $33 million for the Omaha area Saint Francis Ministries contract; a $20.6 million reduction for state aid to schools; $17.2 million in various Department of Health and Human Services savings.
The rainy day fund would increase from $333.5 million in fiscal year 2018-19 to $731.1 million in 2020-21.
"I'm really proud that we've done this," said Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, a member of the committee.
The Legislature will get the budget proposal in book form Tuesday, and debate on the bills could begin soon after that.
