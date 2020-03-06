Committee sends $9.4 billion state budget to full Legislature

The Legislature's budget-making committee gave a unanimous vote Friday to forward the proposed adjusted state budget to the Legislature.

The committee's $9.4 billion, two-year budget was sent out of the Appropriations Committee in two bills (LB1008 and LB1009) on a 9-0 vote.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard voted for the bill's advancement, saying he was pleased the committee had significantly decreased spending requests this session to about $14 million, a little more than 10% of the originally asked for $123 million.

"That was a compromise I thought was, for once, kind of legitimate," Erdman said after the committee vote. "Chiseling it from $123 (million) to $15 (million) is a pretty good chisel."

It's the first time he ever voted in favor of a budget, he said. Usually he is critical that the state spends money on a whim with no set priorities. This one, though, "made sense," he said.

Last year's debate on the mainline budget took awhile, with extended debate on three rounds, to get across the finish line. Senators had disagreements over University of Nebraska spending, health care provider rates and property tax cuts.