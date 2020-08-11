Committee endorses meatpacking worker protections, but time runs out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha on Tuesday won legislative committee support for an amended bill to provide more protections for meat processing workers from COVID-19 infection on meatpacking production lines.

The Business and Labor Committee rushed the proposal to the floor of the Legislature, but once it arrived there, the bill faced the reality of no path forward toward an opportunity for enactment by a legislative session that will adjourn for the year Thursday.

The chief safety element in the bill would require 6 feet of distancing between workers on fast-moving production lines where they work shoulder-to-shoulder and often across from one another.

Voting to advance the proposal were Sens. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Matt Hansen of Lincoln and Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

Opposing advancement of the amended bill (LB667) were Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings and Julie Slama of Peru.

Vargas saw one of his education bills ambushed Tuesday afternoon when Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte put an unfriendly amendment onto the Omaha senator's version of a school discipline bill (LB515).