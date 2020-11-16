 Skip to main content
Cities outside Lincoln and Omaha can enact mask mandates, state senator says
Cities outside Lincoln and Omaha can enact mask mandates, state senator says

Sen. Justin Wayne

Sen. Justin Wayne listens to citizens comments during a hearing on bill (LB1222) at the state Capitol in July.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee said cities with a population of 5,000 up to 100,000 residents could enact mask mandates under specific state laws.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, in a news release, cited a statute that allows cities of the first class such as Ralston, Bellevue, Grand Island and Kearney to "make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city." 

The statute also allows for those cities to create a health board to enact rules and regulations, with the force of law, to safeguard people's health, and also to prevent nuisances and unsanitary conditions.

The Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee, which Wayne chairs, has jurisdiction over most statutes governing cities and villages in Nebraska. Wayne is also an attorney. 

He continues to hope, he said, the state will eventually issue a statewide mandate for the use of masks.

Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to say he is opposed to mask mandates, as they are just one tool for curbing the spread of coronavirus and he believes people would resist such a requirement.

He reiterated his plan on Monday to trigger more restrictive directed health measures only if 25% of the state's hospital beds are filled with virus patients. That number is currently 20%.

Absent a mandate, Wayne said, he believes individual cities have the authority to take action and follow the lead of Omaha and Lincoln "by not just suggesting that we wear a mask to stop the spread, but by requiring it."

Even if the statutory authority to prevent the spread of infectious diseases somehow didn't provide cities the ability to issue a mask mandate, Wayne said, they could do so under their authority to regulate nuisances.

By state law, all cities and villages have authority by ordinance to define, regulate, suppress and prevent nuisances, and to define what constitutes a nuisance.

As the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has risen exponentially over the past few weeks, Wayne said, he is hearing from people who are pleading for state and local leaders to take steps to lower COVID-19 cases and avoid another economic shutdown.

When asked at his news briefing Monday, Ricketts said a variety of different overlaying tools are needed, not just masks, to stop the spread.

He recommended that cities and villages interested in a mask mandate consult with their legal advisers before they enact such a requirement.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

