Cities outside Lincoln and Omaha can enact mask mandates, state senator says

The chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee said cities with a population of 5,000 up to 100,000 residents could enact mask mandates under specific state laws.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, in a news release, cited a statute that allows cities of the first class such as Ralston, Bellevue, Grand Island and Kearney to "make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city."

The statute also allows for those cities to create a health board to enact rules and regulations, with the force of law, to safeguard people's health, and also to prevent nuisances and unsanitary conditions.

The Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee, which Wayne chairs, has jurisdiction over most statutes governing cities and villages in Nebraska. Wayne is also an attorney.

He continues to hope, he said, the state will eventually issue a statewide mandate for the use of masks.

Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to say he is opposed to mask mandates, as they are just one tool for curbing the spread of coronavirus and he believes people would resist such a requirement.