Christopher Columbus' role in history focus of debate in Nebraska Legislature

The federal holiday named for Christopher Columbus has been recognized since 1934, and the explorer remains an object of pride for many Italian-Americans.
But Columbus’ role in history, specifically his treatment of indigenous people, has been reconsidered in recent years as the beginning of a violent period of colonization and genocide in America.
That’s led dozens of states and cities to begin recognizing Indigenous People’s Day or Native American Day in lieu of Columbus Day, beginning with South Dakota in 1989.
A bill (LB848) from Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day in Nebraska as a way “to recognize the historic, cultural and contemporary significance” of Native Americans in the state.
Tribal groups, civil rights groups and several Nebraskans who testified they were horrified to learn of Columbus’ treatment and attitude toward indigenous people, supported Pansing Brooks’ bill during a hearing of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said the change would recognize Native history and contributions to the country and Nebraska — a name, he noted, derived from a Native language.
“This is not a politically correct movement, a criticism that is often raised when tribal people assert their right to determine how they wish to be portrayed,” Wright said. “I’m proud we have come to a place when this legislation is being considered.”
Derek LaPointe, executive officer of the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council of Nebraska, said the proposed change “won’t right a wrong, but it can be an effort for reconciliation with the true history of the founding of the Americas.”
Testifying on behalf of the Winnebago Tribe, Don Wesley said recognizing Indigenous People’s Day will ensure the tribe, its history, culture and general welfare continues to survive.
“It’s a way to honor the contributions of many indigenous people who have lived on this land since time immemorial,” Wesley said.
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Executive Director Judi gaiashkibos said while she didn’t believe recognizing Indigenous People’s Day was an atonement for past wrongs committed against Natives, it is “the right time for this recognition,” and marked a celebration of Nebraskans like Standing Bear, the Ponca chief who became the first Native recognized under American law, and Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native doctor.
Opponents to Pansing Brooks’ bill who testified before the committee, all Nebraskans of Italian descent, said they supported the idea of establishing an Indigenous People’s Day but did not believe it should replace Columbus Day on the second Monday of October.
“For much of history, the United States considered Columbus a man worthy of admiration,” Gio Portera said.
Portera said Columbus’ reputation has been the target of what he referred to as “special interest groups” for nearly three decades, “who use this 15th century renaissance navigator to further 21st century political and social agendas.”
European explorers brought “literacy, liberalism and the scientific method” to America, Portera added, which would transform the country into what he described as a “champion of human freedom.”
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said many Nebraskans wrote her to say Columbus should not be judged by today’s standards, and asked Portera if that meant people should overlook the human trafficking, rape and genocides that took place in history.
Portera argued Columbus wasn't responsible for all of America's ills: “He was pinpointed as the person they point all genocides to because he was the first to come here."
Charles Venditte said Columbus represents “our rich Italian history and something Italians view in a positive light because he was Italian.” Pansing Brooks’ bill would take that away, he said. Sam Troia said there is a deeply held respect for Natives in the Omaha area, but urged senators on the committee to think about those of Italian heritage before taking action.
Blood later asked Todd Procopio, president of the Santa Lucia Committee in Omaha who said Columbus Day is viewed as a day of service to others, why Columbus was held in such high esteem.
“It’s what we’ve grown up with, it’s what I’ve grown up with,” Procopio said.
Pansing Brooks said knowing Columbus’ history, she wasn’t sure why anyone would want to celebrate the explorer who sailed under the Spanish flag when there was a rich tapestry of other Italian-Americans to honor.
“To me, we’re not only using the wrong person, we’re not teaching history correctly,” she said, adding Columbus did not land on what is now the United States. “Let’s celebrate the incredible attributes of the Italian-American people.”
Chairman Tom Brewer of Gordon, a co-sponsor on the bill who is a Native himself, said the committee will get a chance to vote Pansing Brooks’ proposal to the floor.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS