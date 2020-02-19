Christopher Columbus' role in history focus of debate in Nebraska Legislature

Portera said Columbus’ reputation has been the target of what he referred to as “special interest groups” for nearly three decades, “who use this 15th century renaissance navigator to further 21st century political and social agendas.”

European explorers brought “literacy, liberalism and the scientific method” to America, Portera added, which would transform the country into what he described as a “champion of human freedom.”

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said many Nebraskans wrote her to say Columbus should not be judged by today’s standards, and asked Portera if that meant people should overlook the human trafficking, rape and genocides that took place in history.

Portera argued Columbus wasn't responsible for all of America's ills: “He was pinpointed as the person they point all genocides to because he was the first to come here."

Charles Venditte said Columbus represents “our rich Italian history and something Italians view in a positive light because he was Italian.” Pansing Brooks’ bill would take that away, he said. Sam Troia said there is a deeply held respect for Natives in the Omaha area, but urged senators on the committee to think about those of Italian heritage before taking action.