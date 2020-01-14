Child welfare inspector general Rogers will be Nebraska ombudsman

"Mr. Eskridge, due to his years of experience in the office, and his understanding of its operation and mission, would be the perfect and logical person to groom a successor when he retires," Chambers said.

Omaha Sen. Sara Howard, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, praised Rogers, saying she has been transparent, a great communicator and worked well with senators in her role as inspector general.

Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz said the ombudsman office is a valuable, important resource that must be protected and deserves the senators' respect and support.

As a member of the hiring subcommittee of the board, she said, she found Eskridge's depth and breadth of experience to be impressive in corrections, juvenile justice, health and human services, and the state's whistleblower laws.

"He was the candidate I found strongest, and he deserves our thanks and our respect," Bolz said.

But she would support Rogers to do that work, she said, because Rogers has both the skill set and the strong moral compass necessary for the office.

Hilgers said the hiring committee, whose membership besides him was Chambers, Bolz, Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and Speaker Jim Scheer, had a number of hard conversations during the process.