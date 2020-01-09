Child welfare inspector general Rogers recommended for Nebraska Ombudsman job

It's been a year since Marshall Lux, the 38-year Nebraska state ombudsman, retired, and the Legislature has not appointed a permanent replacement.
On Friday, the Legislature's Executive Board took steps to do that, nominating Julie Rogers, 46, who has been the inspector general for child welfare since 2012, for the position.
Carl Eskridge, the deputy state ombudsman and acting ombudsman for the past year, was also a finalist.
Rogers' nomination was not unanimous, passing on a 6-1 vote with Sen. Ernie Chambers voting no and two members of the board, Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and John McCollister of Omaha, abstaining.
Earlier, Chambers tried unsuccessfully to amend the recommendation to send both finalists' names to the full Legislature for consideration.
The Nebraska ombudsman leads a team of behind-the-scenes investigators, the problem solvers for people involved with state agencies and for people with questions or complaints about how the agencies are dealing with their issues, including the high-profile Corrections department and child welfare.
Executive Board Chairman Mike Hilgers said Rogers scored highest on an objective ranking based on experience and abilities in complex dispute resolution; knowledge of state government and its operations, administrative, statutory and constitutional law; analyzing complex administrative and grievance issues; writing and communication skills.
She has a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a Bachelor of Arts in social sciences. She's a former deputy public defender in Madison County and a former legal counsel for the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
She would do a great job as the Nebraska ombudsman, Hilgers said.
She was the first person to hold the position of inspector general for child welfare in Nebraska and made a number of improvements in her more than seven years there.
Hilgers said she had bipartisan support from senators, both current and former, and from a former employee who raved about her leadership abilities, and a former agency director who said she was tough but fair in her oversight.
Bolz, who seconded the motion to recommend both Rogers and Eskridge, said Eskridge was a "very strong candidate and ... I thought he deserved the consideration of the body, as well."
Eskridge has worked in the ombudsman's office since August 1996 and served as the deputy ombudsman under Lux. He has a law degree, a master's and doctor of divinity degrees and is an ordained Presbyterian minister. He also served two terms on the Lincoln City Council.
"This was a hard decision but we had a good process and good dialogue and I think the Legislature will react favorably to the recommendation," Hilgers said.
Chambers said that while experience doesn't automatically qualify a person for a job, when a person has held a job and executed the duties effectively, then experience should count for something.
Eskridge has been in the office more than two decades and has a deep and profound grasp of the complicated problems of the state's prisons, Chambers said.
Lux was a key figure in reporting on and analyzing serious issues in the prisons, including mental health treatment, solitary confinement and subsequent murders by Nikko Jenkins, and a murderous riot at Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.
A hiring subcommittee of the board was created during the 2019 session to handle the application and vetting process for a new ombudsman. It was made up of Sens. Hilgers, Bolz, Chambers, John Lowe of Kearney and Speaker Jim Scheer.
The subcommittee went through a process in which five candidates of the 10 who applied were selected for an in-person interview, and from that a second round of interviews were set.
If Rogers' recommendation is accepted by the full Legislature, the inspector general position will open up. That position would be appointed by the ombudsman and confirmed by several legislative leaders.
Rogers' recommendation will be debated by senators on Tuesday.
