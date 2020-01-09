Child welfare inspector general Rogers recommended for Nebraska Ombudsman job

She has a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a Bachelor of Arts in social sciences. She's a former deputy public defender in Madison County and a former legal counsel for the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

She would do a great job as the Nebraska ombudsman, Hilgers said.

She was the first person to hold the position of inspector general for child welfare in Nebraska and made a number of improvements in her more than seven years there.

Hilgers said she had bipartisan support from senators, both current and former, and from a former employee who raved about her leadership abilities, and a former agency director who said she was tough but fair in her oversight.

Bolz, who seconded the motion to recommend both Rogers and Eskridge, said Eskridge was a "very strong candidate and ... I thought he deserved the consideration of the body, as well."

Eskridge has worked in the ombudsman's office since August 1996 and served as the deputy ombudsman under Lux. He has a law degree, a master's and doctor of divinity degrees and is an ordained Presbyterian minister. He also served two terms on the Lincoln City Council.