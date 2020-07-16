Changes in state's juvenile centers rankle senators, advocates

"I feel the department has lied to the committee, lied to the Legislature, for several months about their intentions with Geneva, and made it very clear that the legislation that's pending, being considered on Monday, is more important than ever," Howard said.

In January, the committee released a 2-inch-thick report on the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, with 14 recommendations. Senators introduced 11 bills for YRTC statutory framework and guidance. Those bills were combined into four bills that will be up Monday for a second-round vote.

Among other things, the bills call for operating and strategic plans; reports to the inspector general for child welfare; treatment plans for each youth provided to courts; and a mandate for separation of girls and boys at different facilities, as they formerly were in Geneva and Kearney.

"Our bills call for planning … because right now it just seems like they're flying by the seat of their pants, and that's not going to result in good outcomes for kids," Howard said.

She said the only thing that will get the department to pay attention to the committee's oversight is to pass bills.