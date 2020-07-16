Changes in state's juvenile centers rankle senators, advocates

Several state senators and child advocates said Thursday they are disappointed with a plan revealed Wednesday to move youths in the state's care.
"It was an orchestrated ambush, basically, is how I would classify it," said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, whose district includes Geneva, the longtime home of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls.
The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee was informed of the changes Wednesday, which will include moving girls from the Kearney and Geneva Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers to a new building on the Hastings Regional Center campus. Boys in a state-run substance abuse program in Hastings that were supposed to move into that building will now move to the Whitehall campus in north Lincoln.
The moves strain an already tense relationship between the Legislature and agencies under Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration.
"They've really sort of worked in a vacuum to make this decision," said Sen. Sara Howard, chairwoman of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee.
Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith said from Tuesday evening into Thursday, she and her team informed about 80 stakeholders about the changes to ensure complete transparency. They included legislators, city officials, judiciary and probation representatives, advocacy groups and the media.
The Hastings juvenile chemical dependency program, with seven boys at this time, is a medical program with long-time staff that is running well, Howard said. Most of the Hastings staff will become the staff of the girls' YRTC program, she was told Thursday.
"So essentially she's taking a really great program, destabilizing it, moving it to Whitehall, maybe keeping some staff but not keeping all," Howard said.
This new Hastings building is not built for the YRTC programming, she said, with walls that are not strong enough to resist damage, inadequate window security and no fence.
Ricketts recommended in the 2017-19 state budget that $5.1 million in general funds and $2.6 million from the state's capital construction funds be used for new construction on the Hastings campus to house the juvenile chemical dependency and renovate the campus. An HHS spokesperson said Wednesday evening the interagency lease payment last year on the building was $2 million.
The LaFlesche cottage on the Geneva campus underwent extensive renovation last year so that up to 10 girls could move from the Kearney YRTC for a reentry program. Five are there at this time. Howard said it was heartbreaking that building, created for the girls program, will now be abandoned.
There are also questions about what will happen to the 32 staff members hired for Geneva.
"I feel the department has lied to the committee, lied to the Legislature, for several months about their intentions with Geneva, and made it very clear that the legislation that's pending, being considered on Monday, is more important than ever," Howard said.
In January, the committee released a 2-inch-thick report on the state's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, with 14 recommendations. Senators introduced 11 bills for YRTC statutory framework and guidance. Those bills were combined into four bills that will be up Monday for a second-round vote.
Among other things, the bills call for operating and strategic plans; reports to the inspector general for child welfare; treatment plans for each youth provided to courts; and a mandate for separation of girls and boys at different facilities, as they formerly were in Geneva and Kearney.
"Our bills call for planning … because right now it just seems like they're flying by the seat of their pants, and that's not going to result in good outcomes for kids," Howard said.
She said the only thing that will get the department to pay attention to the committee's oversight is to pass bills.
Voices for Children in Nebraska agreed the changes were yet another example of the department moving outside the scope of its authority to upend how YRTCs operate.
Those changes will come at a cost, yet again, for the youth committed there and their progress in treatment, said Juliet Summers, policy coordinator for child welfare and juvenile justice. There should have been stakeholder input, especially of youth and families, she said.
“Kids in the care of our state shouldn’t be subject to an ongoing shell game of facility placements," Summers said.
Committee member Brandt was particularly concerned that Geneva was being tossed aside. The facility won an award in 2016 for being the best of its kind, he said.
"How do you go from the best in four years to closed?"
