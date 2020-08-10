Chambers requests legal opinion on Lincoln senator's anti-abortion bill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ernie Chambers says an anti-abortion bill that has passed first-round approval by the Legislature is unconstitutional, and he wants Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to issue a legal opinion on it.

The bill is the No. 2 bill on the agenda Tuesday for a second round of debate, coming after the compromise property tax reduction bill (LB1107), which is also on second round.

Chambers contends that banning the dilation and evacuation method of abortion on a live fetus is unconstitutional by its terms because the U.S. Supreme Court explicitly upheld the method in a Nebraska case, Stenberg v. Carhart, in 2000.

And, Chambers said, former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg agreed it could not be banned without placing an undue burden on a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

In his request, Chambers said Justice Sandra Day O'Connor wrote in her concurring opinion in the Stenberg case that Nebraska conceded at oral argument "the state could not prohibit the D&E procedure.

"By proscribing the most commonly used method for previability second trimester abortions ... the statute creates a 'substantial obstacle' to a woman seeking an abortion ... and therefore imposes an undue burden on a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy prior to viability," O'Connor wrote.