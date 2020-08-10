Chambers requests legal opinion on Lincoln senator's anti-abortion bill

Sen. Ernie Chambers says an anti-abortion bill that has passed first-round approval by the Legislature is unconstitutional, and he wants Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to issue a legal opinion on it.
The bill is the No. 2 bill on the agenda Tuesday for a second round of debate, coming after the compromise property tax reduction bill (LB1107), which is also on second round.
Chambers contends that banning the dilation and evacuation method of abortion on a live fetus is unconstitutional by its terms because the U.S. Supreme Court explicitly upheld the method in a Nebraska case, Stenberg v. Carhart, in 2000.
And, Chambers said, former Nebraska Attorney General Don Stenberg agreed it could not be banned without placing an undue burden on a woman's right to obtain an abortion.
In his request, Chambers said Justice Sandra Day O'Connor wrote in her concurring opinion in the Stenberg case that Nebraska conceded at oral argument "the state could not prohibit the D&E procedure.
"By proscribing the most commonly used method for previability second trimester abortions ... the statute creates a 'substantial obstacle' to a woman seeking an abortion ... and therefore imposes an undue burden on a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy prior to viability," O'Connor wrote.
Chambers told Peterson in the request the attorney general's task of defending LB814 when it is challenged, as it "surely shall be if enacted into law," would be virtually impossible.
A syllabus or summary of the Carhart case, which is not part of the opinion but outlines the facts of the case, said the court ruled a Nebraska partial birth abortion law unconstitutional, as interpreted in Planned Parenthood v. Casey and Roe v. Wade.
It said D&E procedure, and the potential need for instrumental dismemberment of the fetus or the collapse of fetal parts to facilitate evacuation from the uterus, is the most common procedure for second trimester abortions. It defined second trimester as 12 to 24 weeks.
The Casey ruling said "appropriate medical judgment" must embody the judicial need to tolerate responsible differences of medical opinion.
Because all those who perform abortion procedures using the D&E method must fear prosecution, conviction and imprisonment, the Nebraska law imposes an undue burden upon a woman's right to abortion, the summary said.
Geist's bill provides for criminal penalties for physicians who perform live D&E abortions, and mechanisms for civil lawsuits and injunctions.
Chambers has used the constitutional arguments as he has debated the bill this week.
Speaker Jim Scheer said Monday he will treat Chambers' request for a legal opinion the same way he treated a legal opinion request on a bill (LB1060) introduced by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh's bill would have included hair textures and protective hairstyles within the definition of race under the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act. Peterson sent an informal opinion on that bill as it was up for final reading. Cavanaugh then called the bill back to second round to change and clarify it.
Scheer said Geist's LB814 will continue on second-round debate, and he will wait until final reading for an opinion from Peterson.
There is little to no doubt Gov. Pete Ricketts would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!