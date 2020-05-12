Campbell, Bostar advance in Lincoln legislative contest

A higher than usual primary election voter turnout saw incumbents carry the day in most races for the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday, with tight races among challengers in some districts.
It was a bizarre campaign season in which candidates had to retreat indoors because of the coronavirus. And at least two Lincoln races saw candidates have to suspend their personal campaigning because one, Joseph Couch in District 21, had his National Guard unit called into active duty, and another, Michael Connely, in District 29, got quarantined in a foreign country.
In the District 29 race, which had six candidates trying to advance to the general election to replace Sen. Kate Bolz, who was term-limited, Jacob Campbell was the front-runner and will advance with Eliot Bostar.
Campbell, 29, a registered Republican in the nonpartisan legislative race, is a military veteran, owner of a property management business and legislative aide for Sen. Ben Hansen. He is the conservative choice in this race.
Campbell said he announced his candidacy a year ago and as such was able to get to a lot of doors to connect with voters in the district before most candidates had to resort to telephone calls and other means of campaigning.
Voters in the southeast Lincoln district will have the choice of two candidates for the general election who have great differences.
"I think it means people are very passionate and very focused on the things that are meaningful to them," Campbell said.
And so he will make it a point to listen to those voters who chose other candidates in the primary to find out the best way to represent them, as well, he said.
Bostar, 33, said he and Campbell will give District 29 voters a clear choice. He is a Democrat, and executive director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters, and backed by environmental funders.
He said he cares about all views among voters in the district, and is committed to listening and bringing people together.
"You can't get anything done by yourself," he said. "I think we've been working really hard to do that since we started this campaign about a year ago. And we're going to continue to do that."
Bostar eclipsed all other candidates in fundraising for the primary campaign, collecting $170,000 and spending about $113,000.
In District 21, incumbent Mike Hilgers got the majority of votes, followed by Brodey Weber, who got the second-highest vote total among the three candidates to advance to the general election.
Hilgers, 41, who is a registered Republican, was elected to serve District 21 in 2016 and is the chairman of the Executive Board, which oversees the operations of the Legislature. He previously was chairman of the Rules Committee.
He's an attorney and founded Hilgers Graben PLLC.
Weber, 22, who is a registered Democrat, is vice president of client relations for Mid America Casing Supply in Air Park, and a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in communications studies.
Weber said it made a difference in his campaign to be able to adapt well after the virus forced a change from reaching out to voters personally, transitioning from door knocking to phone calls and social media.
He was able to succeed in the primary, he said, even with a smaller campaign, joined by family and friends. And he now has the backing of the teachers and labor unions, he said, which will help carry him in the general election.
In southeast Nebraska's District 1 Julie Slama of Peru, 23, advanced to seek a full four-year term after being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill a vacancy in the district in December 2018. She gained a large majority of the vote Tuesday to help carry her into the general election.
She will be opposed by challenger Janet Palmtag in the district that includes Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Palmtag edged out Dennis Schaardt in the District 1 race.
Palmtag has said the district would be better served by someone with more experience in business and life. She is a longtime real estate agent from Nebraska City who has run two companies, raised a family and understands the issues the state faces for education and strengthening our rural communities, she said.
In other Lincoln area races, incumbents Suzanne Geist in District 25 and Anna Wishart in District 27 gained the majority of votes with what looked like more than 70% of the vote. Geist will oppose Stephany Pleasant in the general election and Wishart's opponent will be Brenda Bickford.
Election results
President
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Republican
|Donald Trump
|237,097
|Bill Weld
|22,024
|Democrat
|Joe Biden
|119,138
|Tulsi Gabbard
|4,318
|Bernie Sanders
|20,921
|Elizabeth Warren
|9,531
|Libertarian
|Max Abramson
|182
|Dan Behrman
|177
|Lincoln Chafee
|254
|Jacob Hornberger
|444
|Jo Jorgensen
|508
|Adam Kokesh
|263
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|U.S. Senate (R)
|Matt Innis
|69,129
|Ben Sasse
|208,510
|U.S. Senate (D)
|Chris Janicek
|43,212
|Dennis Frank Macek
|4,292
|Larry Marvin
|6,676
|Angie Philips
|33,475
|Alisha K. Shelton
|31,516
|Daniel M. Wik
|5,549
|Andy Stock
|16,209
|U.S. Senate (Libertarian)
|Gene Siadek
|2,392
|U.S. House District 1 (R)
|Jeff Fortenberry
|82,192
|District 1 (D)
|Kate Bolz
|42,112
|Babs Ramsey
|11,982
|District 1 (Libertarian)
|Dennis B. Grace
|1,035
|District 2 (R)
|Donald Bacon
|63,155
|Paul Anderson
|6,473
|District 2 (D)
|Kara Eastman
|40,456
|Ann Ashford
|20,656
|Gladys Harrison
|4,303
|District 2 (Libertarian)
|Tyler Schaeffer
|855
|District 3 (R)
|Larry Lee Scott Bolinger
|3,376
|Adrian Smith
|95,920
|William Elfgren
|4,047
|Justin Moran
|6,349
|Arron Kowalski
|5,943
|District 3 (D)
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|26,695
|District 3 (Libertarian)
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|555
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|2,232
|Dennis Schaardt
|1,937
|Julie Slama
|6,497
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|3,633
|Carol Blood
|4,840
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|3,205
|Gilbert Ayala
|1,362
|7
|Tony Vargas
|2,837
|Jorge Sotolongo
|655
|9
|Mark Vondrasek
|993
|Marque Snow
|2,896
|John Cavanaugh
|3,459
|11
|Dennis J. Womack
|554
|Terrell McKinney
|663
|Teela A. Mickles
|427
|Fred Conley
|1,282
|Cornelius F. Williams
|256
|John Sciara
|129
|Gwen Easter
|316
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|5,821
|15
|David Rogers
|2,792
|Lynne Walz
|6,123
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|3,363
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,305
|19
|Mike Flood
|8,239
|21
|Joseph Couch
|1,130
|Mike Hilgers
|5,007
|Brodey Weber
|2,290
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|5,674
|Helen Raikes
|3,408
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|10,140
|Stephany Pleasant
|4,004
|27
|Anna Wishart
|5,593
|Brenda Bickford
|2,265
|29
|Neal Clayburn
|984
|Jennifer Carter
|2,562
|Michael Connely
|250
|Eliot Bostar
|3,108
|Jacob Campbell
|3,769
|Lisa Lee
|846
|31
|Alexander J. Martin
|296
|Tim Royers
|3,335
|Mark B. Gruenewald
|938
|Rich Pahls
|3,678
|Melanie Williams
|1,305
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,627
|35
|Dan Quick
|3,995
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|2,391
|37
|John S. Lowe Sr.
|6,270
|Mercadies Damratowski
|1,857
|39
|Lou Ann Linehan
|7,540
|Allison Heimes
|4,484
|41
|Tom Briese
|10,105
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,027
|Tanya Storer
|5,093
|45
|Susan Hester
|4,151
|Rita Sanders
|3,982
|47
|Steve Erdman
|9,399
|49
|Jen Day
|5,404
|Andrew La Grone
|4,774
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2 (R)
|Krystal Gabel
|8,272
|Tim Davis
|10,483
|District 2 (D)
|Crystal Rhoades
|33,042
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|49,670
|2
|Robert Anthony
|15,614
|Lisa Fricke
|36,800
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|31,449
|Mike Goos
|13,640
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|23,779
|Adrian Petrescu
|8,192
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|51,206
|2
|Mike Kennedy
|18,931
|Jack A. Stark
|18,551
|Viv Ewing
|16,913
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|35,754
|Neal Stenberg
|33,904
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|19,046
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|2,326
|Ron Roeber
|1,477
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|3,501
|Edison McDonald
|2,161
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|3,510
|Eric Lee Wimer
|1,124
|Bastienne Salners
|1,818
Charter amendment questions
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Gender-neutral language
|50,325
|15,449
|Raising city bid threshold
|43,488
|18,442
Area ballot questions
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Waverly sales tax
|561
|505
|Davey sales tax
|43
|16
|Roca sales tax
|33
|25
|Waverly aquatic center
|631
|438
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
