Campbell, Bostar advance in Lincoln legislative contest

"I think it means people are very passionate and very focused on the things that are meaningful to them," Campbell said.

And so he will make it a point to listen to those voters who chose other candidates in the primary to find out the best way to represent them, as well, he said.

Bostar, 33, said he and Campbell will give District 29 voters a clear choice. He is a Democrat, and executive director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters, and backed by environmental funders.

He said he cares about all views among voters in the district, and is committed to listening and bringing people together.

"You can't get anything done by yourself," he said. "I think we've been working really hard to do that since we started this campaign about a year ago. And we're going to continue to do that."

Bostar eclipsed all other candidates in fundraising for the primary campaign, collecting $170,000 and spending about $113,000.

In District 21, incumbent Mike Hilgers got the majority of votes, followed by Brodey Weber, who got the second-highest vote total among the three candidates to advance to the general election.