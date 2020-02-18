Call for Nebraska climate change plan advances to full legislative debate

The Omaha senator, now in the final year of his first term, said he was also open to changing the resolution to ask voters to approve three 4-year terms or two 6-year terms, saying he believed 12 years was an appropriate length of time for senators to serve.

Kristin Gottschalk, appearing on behalf of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association, testified in support of the bill, saying the association found the proposal "reasonable and appropriate" in how it would improve institutional knowledge.

50 senators proposed

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson also asked the Legislature to consider his bill (LB1035) adding another senator and bringing the body to the maximum 50 allowed under state law.

The new senator and legislative district would be added in 2023, under Friesen's proposal, at which point it would cost the state an additional $166,740 annually.

Friesen said with rural areas expected to lose one or two seats to urban areas when the state redraws political boundaries next year, adding an additional senator could maintain one of those representatives in rural Nebraska.

The Legislature has had 49 members for more than a half century.