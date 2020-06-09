Briese says state may need to decouple from federal income tax code

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said Tuesday he believes there may be a legislative need to disconnect Nebraska's state income tax law from federal tax law in order to protect the state revenue flow needed to fund increased property tax relief.

The CARES Act, which provides financial relief for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, may reduce anticipated individual state income tax revenue by an estimated $27 million in fiscal 2020-21.

The estimated reduction in the state's business income tax receipts was pegged at $98 million.

Those figures, contained in a report prepared by the Nebraska Department of Revenue late last month, are influenced by Nebraska's 1967 decision to tie the state's income tax system to the federal tax code.

"We owe it to everyday Nebraskans that we don't allow federal tax changes to jeopardize our ability to fund needed property tax relief," Briese said.

"We should consider decoupling our state tax law from the federal code to the extent necessary to negate the impact of the CARES Act on our state tax receipts."