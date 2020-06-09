Briese says state may need to decouple from federal income tax code

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said Tuesday he believes there may be a legislative need to disconnect Nebraska's state income tax law from federal tax law in order to protect the state revenue flow needed to fund increased property tax relief.
The CARES Act, which provides financial relief for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, may reduce anticipated individual state income tax revenue by an estimated $27 million in fiscal 2020-21.
The estimated reduction in the state's business income tax receipts was pegged at $98 million.
Those figures, contained in a report prepared by the Nebraska Department of Revenue late last month, are influenced by Nebraska's 1967 decision to tie the state's income tax system to the federal tax code.
"We owe it to everyday Nebraskans that we don't allow federal tax changes to jeopardize our ability to fund needed property tax relief," Briese said.
"We should consider decoupling our state tax law from the federal code to the extent necessary to negate the impact of the CARES Act on our state tax receipts."
Briese, an Albion farmer who has played an increasingly active role in helping shape property tax relief legislation during his first term in the Legislature, said the federal CARES Act impact is likely to prompt "some discussion" when senators reconvene their virus-interrupted legislative session six weeks from now.
The Legislature suspended its 2020 session in mid-March due to the pandemic and is scheduled to resume deliberations on July 20 with completion of the session on Aug. 13.
"To me, it's pretty clear-cut," Briese said.
"Indeed, property tax relief is arguably critical to economic recovery in Nebraska," Briese said.
State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton provided an analysis of the impact of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was submitted to Gov. Pete Ricketts and legislative leadership on May 27.
"Nebraska is a state of rolling conformity to the federal tax code, hence any changes in the federal tax code can affect the Nebraska Revenue Act of 1967, thereby influencing Nebraska tax receipts," Fulton wrote.
The coronavirus aid bill amended a number of provisions in the federal tax code, which in turn could have a direct impact on Nebraska's state income tax revenue.
In its report, the Nebraska Department of Revenue estimated a $27 million reduction in state revenue from individual income tax receipts in fiscal 2020-2021 followed by a $3 million reduction in 2021-22 and $4 million in the following fiscal year.
The overall impact of the economic recession and CARES Act provisions is far more devastating in terms of the state's anticipated business income tax receipts.
Estimates move from a $98 million reduction in revenue in fiscal 2020-21 to $71 million in fiscal 2021-22 and $61 million during the following fiscal year.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is leading the effort to enact property tax reduction legislation this year as chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee. The committee's proposal would fund local property tax relief through increased state aid to schools and is awaiting amendments on the floor.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!