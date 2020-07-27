Briese bill to protect state revenue from CARES Act hits business roadblock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska business interests lined up in opposition Monday to Sen. Tom Briese's attempt to protect state revenue that he described as vital to fund substantial property tax relief by decoupling Nebraska's tax code from federal tax law and the impact of the federal coronavirus aid package.

The state will lose $240 million in anticipated revenue over the next three years because of the automatic conformity to changes in the federal tax code, Briese said.

"We can't allow changes in Washington to prevent Nebraska from acting" on the predominant issue confronting the state, the Albion senator said in testimony before the Legislature's Revenue Committee on his proposed amendment to a pending technical tax bill (LB1074).

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the tax benefits provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are vital if employers are going to be able to survive "the biggest and most sudden economic downturn" in modern times.

Those benefits will be critical in terms of "keeping payrolls going, keeping businesses going, keeping our economy moving," he said.