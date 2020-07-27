Briese bill to protect state revenue from CARES Act hits business roadblock

Nebraska business interests lined up in opposition Monday to Sen. Tom Briese's attempt to protect state revenue that he described as vital to fund substantial property tax relief by decoupling Nebraska's tax code from federal tax law and the impact of the federal coronavirus aid package.
The state will lose $240 million in anticipated revenue over the next three years because of the automatic conformity to changes in the federal tax code, Briese said.
"We can't allow changes in Washington to prevent Nebraska from acting" on the predominant issue confronting the state, the Albion senator said in testimony before the Legislature's Revenue Committee on his proposed amendment to a pending technical tax bill (LB1074).
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the tax benefits provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are vital if employers are going to be able to survive "the biggest and most sudden economic downturn" in modern times.
Those benefits will be critical in terms of "keeping payrolls going, keeping businesses going, keeping our economy moving," he said.
Slone said "businesses that are the lifeblood of our revenue stream are suffering," and many of them -- including hotels, restaurants and bars -- may go out of business this year if the state tax relief triggered by the federal aid package is denied to them.
"This is necessary for our state's economy to rebound from this crisis," Sarah Curry, policy director for the Platte Institute, told the committee.
"Without a strong recovery, there will be less revenue to pay for property tax reform in the future," she said.
But those same businesses "will be getting an enormous amount of federal tax relief" under the terms of the CARES Act, Briese noted.
"This is not a tax increase," he stressed, but would have the effect of "simply maintaining our tax structure as it currently exists."
Briese said his proposal is "important, if not critical, for property tax relief" this year. Current efforts to move a property tax relief bill tied to increased state school aid and reductions in property tax valuations have stalled on the legislative floor.
Tiffany Friesen Milone, policy director at OpenSky Policy Institute, said federal tax cut provisions predominantly "benefit a small set of wealthy Americans."
But Adam Thimmesch, associate professor of law at the University of Nebraska College of Law, said Briese's amendment would "allow the state to take control of its own priorities."
Decoupling "puts the power back in your hands," he told the committee.
