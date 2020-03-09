You are the owner of this article.
Brenda Bickford seeks Lincoln legislative seat
Brenda Bickford seeks Lincoln legislative seat

Brenda Bickford of Lincoln said Monday she is seeking a seat in the Legislature in order to represent District 27 on issues such as mental health, property tax relief and protection of the Second Amendment.

Sen. Anna Wishart represents the Lincoln district and is a candidate for reelection.

Bickford has been an IT project manager at Nelnet for the past five years.

Before that, she said, she was an occupational therapist for 15 years and a business law legal assistant. 

Bickford said she is teaching beginning computer classes at a homeless shelter and helping with a food-distribution program.

As a member of the Legislature, Bickford said she would seek "simple solutions with workable pathways."

Bickford is a Republican; Wishart is a Democrat. 

Brenda Bickford

 Courtesy photo
