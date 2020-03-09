Brenda Bickford seeks Lincoln legislative seat

Brenda Bickford of Lincoln said Monday she is seeking a seat in the Legislature in order to represent District 27 on issues such as mental health, property tax relief and protection of the Second Amendment.

Sen. Anna Wishart represents the Lincoln district and is a candidate for reelection.

Bickford has been an IT project manager at Nelnet for the past five years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before that, she said, she was an occupational therapist for 15 years and a business law legal assistant.

Bickford said she is teaching beginning computer classes at a homeless shelter and helping with a food-distribution program.

As a member of the Legislature, Bickford said she would seek "simple solutions with workable pathways."

Bickford is a Republican; Wishart is a Democrat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.