Birthday card from Ricketts to Chambers returned to sender

Chambers said he doesn't know Palmtag, has never even seen her in person.

"It's strictly the race card, and it's playing to the racism that Ricketts and the 'Repelicans' know is rampant there," he said.

The message he is sending to Ricketts on the return card is mild, he said. "No profanity. No giving insult for insult as he has done."

The Slama mailing went out during the primary campaign, and former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey and former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman in June urged Slama of Peru to apologize for what they described as "racist, negative campaigning" directed at her opponent, who is a Republican like Slama.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, told the Journal Star he was responsible for the content of the mailing after consulting with Jessica Flanagain, the governor's 2018 campaign manager.

Ricketts has said the flyer was appropriate and called Heineman's and Kerrey's request for an apology from Slama a shameful political attack.

Slama was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019 and is seeking election to a four-year term in November with the governor's strong support.