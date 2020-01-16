Bill would provide free breakfast and lunch at school for all

Three Omaha senators introduced bills on Thursday designed to help assure that Nebraska workers, families and children have access to a healthy daily food supply.

Included in the package is a proposal (LB1039), sponsored by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, that would provide public school students with breakfast and lunch at school at no cost to families.

"With over 80,000 children in Nebraska facing food insecurity, meals at school are one of the most effective tools available to ensure they get the nutrition they need and deserve," Cavanaugh said.

"By making these meals freely available to all public schoolchildren, regardless of income, we can eliminate needless bureaucracy, better prepare our children for educational success and let our educational professionals focus on education."

Schools would be reimbursed by the Nebraska Department of Education for the difference between their expenses and federal reimbursement.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha introduced a bill (LB1040) that would appropriate money to the state's Department of Agriculture to manage and grow a Double Up Food Bucks program that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at participating markets and grocery stores.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}