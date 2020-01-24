Bill would force Nebraska Pardons Board to meet and consider applications

The Nebraska Board of Pardons has held only seven hearings in more than two and a half years, and has granted only 21 pardons, despite the board receiving close to 500 petitions for pardons.

No hearing has taken place since July 2019, which means no pardons granted or denied in that time.

Compare that to years 2013 and 2014, when seven hearings were held each year and more than 200 pardons granted.

At its last meeting in July, the second of 2019, 102 applications made it to the agenda. No testimony was permitted on 79 of them. Twenty-three were applications for reprieve or commutation of license revocations or suspensions, and testimony was allowed on those.

That's why Omaha Sen. John McCollister brought a bill (LB968) this session to better regulate the meetings of the board. It had a hearing Friday in front of the Judiciary Committee.

The board, made up of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general, can grant respites, reprieves, pardons and commutations of everything from murder convictions to driver's license suspensions.

The bill would require the board to hold hearings at least every 90 days and require a hearing on each application at the next regularly scheduled meeting after the filing.