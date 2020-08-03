Bill to add hairstyles to definition of race clarified, returned to final reading

Albrecht said if a person were getting medication or treatment to restore their competency to stand trial they might not understand that they owe a debt to society and why. "I think we need more time to understand potential unintended consequences of this bill," she said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said he was disappointed by the 11th-hour motion to return the bill to a second round of debate.

Those offenders have already done the maximum amount of time they could be sentenced to if they are found guilty. They would still have to return for a trial, but wouldn't have to spend more time in jail than the crime requires while waiting for trial.

"This bill makes imminent sense," Lathrop said.

Albrecht also objected to a section of the bill that would allow a signature bond for certain misdemeanors.

"This is the equivalent of a no cash bail that the public and this body have stood against for years," Albrecht said.

Lathrop said Albrecht used felonies as examples of the crimes that would apply to that part of the bill but it applies only to misdemeanors and minor violations that require a week in jail at most or no jail time.