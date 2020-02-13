Bill that aims to increase death penalty transparency advances

If it took 14 minutes for the death to occur, he said, something did not go the way it should have, he said.

An autopsy, presented as evidence to a grand jury, confirmed the toxicity of multiple lethal injection drugs as the cause of death. Drug testing showed Moore had a lethal blood level of fentanyl and the presence of diazepam and cisatracurium, three of the four drugs administered by the state to carry out Moore's execution.

Frakes described those 14 minutes to the grand jury that witnesses were't allowed to view.

"We do that out of respect," Frakes said. "We do that because we are then preparing for another phase where we'll be bringing in people that are connected to the execution team, and so, again, ensure that we don't disclose the identity of anyone that's on the team."

Pansing Brooks' bill would allow anyone on the execution team that does not want to be identified to wear surgery masks or cover their identities in other ways.

Several senators questioned how senators would be selected by the Executive Board to witness the execution, and whether, if no senator would volunteer, anyone should be required to be a witness the act.