Bill requiring Nebraska colleges to report sexual assault climate gets first-round OK

The Legislature on Thursday gave first-round approval to a bill requiring Nebraska’s public colleges and universities to provide the results of a biannual survey to students about sexual violence on campus.

The bill (LB534) from Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh also requires the University of Nebraska, Nebraska State College System and six community colleges to publish the results of the volunteer survey available on their respective websites.

“Campus sexual and dating violence is a crisis that we struggle to deal with,” Cavanaugh said, “and ensuring lawmakers have the most up-to-date and accurate information possible can only help us make better decisions.”

Colleges and universities are already required to report instances of rape, sexual harassment, dating violence or stalking annually under the federal Clery Act.

Cavanaugh’s bill directs the public institutions of postsecondary education to provide those reports, as well as any additional surveys conducted by the campus, to the Legislature by Sept. 15 in each even-numbered year. Lawmakers will also hold a hearing on the reports.

