Bill on police standards boards across Nebraska will be introduced

People in Nebraska communities and across the country are crying out for conversations on racial justice, said Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas, and these are not fleeting, they are necessary.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, who chairs the Executive Board and opposed the motion, said a rushed process is not the right approach.

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks asked senators if they thought waiting until January to introduce such a bill, that wouldn't go into effect until a year from now, would make the people happy.

"Why not make an effort to show our ears are open, we are listening to the concerns of some Nebraskans that have spoken out loudly. Four months is too long. I would have changed my priorities, a number of us would have, had we known what we know now," Pansing Brooks said.

Speaker Jim Scheer started out the debate leaning against the motion but changed his mind, he said, because Wayne could have gone about getting the bill introduced multiple ways and he chose to use the rules the way he was supposed to.

Saying that, he said it happens way too little that senators are flexible in deciding how to vote on a bill or a motion.

"It is OK to change your mind," he said. "It is OK to listen to discussion and make your decision.

"And as we go forward in the rest of this session, I hope that all of us will put (aside) our preconceived ideas, our impressions of different bills simply because of what we've been told or what we think. If we are going to accomplish great things in the last 14 days, we have to start acting as individuals. Not as units of some group, or some lobby. ... Let's open our minds and be receptive to what is said on the floor."

