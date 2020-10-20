Answers sought about concerns over how dog and cat inspections law being carried out by state of Nebraska

The Nebraska Legislature has asked the state Department of Agriculture to answer questions about allegations in a recent Nebraska ombudsman's report.

In the report, issued Oct. 8, a state employee whistleblower claimed the department had repeatedly failed to enforce a state law governing cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities.

The employee, who has worked for the state nearly four decades, told the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office the department did not consistently refer animal abuse and neglect by breeders for criminal prosecution.

The ombudsman's office also found reason to believe the department retaliated against employee Rick Herchenbach and violated the state's whistleblower act.

Agriculture Committee Chairman Steve Halloran of Hastings said the ombudsman's report contained serious allegations of actions and inactions by the department and concerning allegations of retribution against Herchenbach, who was the source for many of the issues outlined in the report.

The committee needs to hear from both sides before proceeding, Halloran said.

The Legislature, and specifically the Agriculture Committee, has oversight over the department, he said, and is obligated to investigate further.