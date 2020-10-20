 Skip to main content
Answers sought about concerns over how dog and cat inspections law being carried out by state of Nebraska
Answers sought about concerns over how dog and cat inspections law being carried out by state of Nebraska

Humane Society

Ag Committee Chairman Steve Halloran has questions on serious allegations on how the state Ag Department is carrying out the dog and cat inspections law. 

 Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska Legislature has asked the state Department of Agriculture to answer questions about allegations in a recent Nebraska ombudsman's report. 

In the report, issued Oct. 8, a state employee whistleblower claimed the department had repeatedly failed to enforce a state law governing cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities.

The employee, who has worked for the state nearly four decades, told the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office the department did not consistently refer animal abuse and neglect by breeders for criminal prosecution.

Steve Halloran

Steve Halloran

The ombudsman's office also found reason to believe the department retaliated against employee Rick Herchenbach and violated the state's whistleblower act. 

Agriculture Committee Chairman Steve Halloran of Hastings said the ombudsman's report contained serious allegations of actions and inactions by the department and concerning allegations of retribution against Herchenbach, who was the source for many of the issues outlined in the report. 

The committee needs to hear from both sides before proceeding, Halloran said. 

The Legislature, and specifically the Agriculture Committee, has oversight over the department, he said, and is obligated to investigate further. 

Steve Wellman

Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture

"So far we have the ombudsman's report which raises a lot of concerns, there's no question about that," he said. "Once we do get that response back from (Agriculture Department Director Steve Wellman), we'll decide as a committee where we'll proceed from there." 

He said he is confident Wellman will respond to the request for more information. 

"It would not be in their best interest not to," he said.  

In the letter, Halloran asked if Wellman believed there were errors or omissions in the facts laid out in the report regarding incidents and complaints.

He also asked for policies and procedures for enforcing violations of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, particularly those governing administrative remedies such as fines, cease-and-desist orders and license revocations.

He also asked for policies and procedures for when incidents are referred to law enforcement, or criminal penalties sought for facilities operating without a license or continuing to violate the commercial inspection law after being warned to make improvements. 

The ombudsman's report made recommendations to the department, and Halloran asked if they were consistent with, duplicative or conflict with current policies and practices, or if they would strengthen the inspection program. 

He also asked for a response on the allegations that the department violated the state whistleblower act by retaliating against Herchenbach.

Halloran sent the letter a week ago and as of late Monday had not yet received a reply. 

In a letter to Deputy Ombudsman Carl Eskridge, who did the investigation and wrote the report, Wellman said in August 2019 when notified of the allegations that he looked forward to providing "factual documentation" regarding the "misleading nature of Mr. Herchenbach's allegations."

He said at the time that procedures have been in place for five years to ensure animal cruelty and neglect situations are reported to law enforcement. That reporting, he said, is to be done through the department's chain of command. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

