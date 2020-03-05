Amid angst, former senator confirmed for Nebraska Board of Health

With a bit of angst among some senators, the Legislature confirmed the appointment Thursday of a former state senator to the Nebraska Board of Health.
In the end, the vote was 32-3, with nine senators not voting and five excused, to confirm Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointment of former Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell, a veterinarian practicing since 2002 and who has since 2004 taught biology and other medical and health courses at Hastings College.
Kuehn left the Legislature after serving one term. He was appointed last year by Ricketts to the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Committee.
Concerns bubbled because of Kuehn's role as a major opposition figure in the medical marijuana ballot initiative. He has also co-chaired the Nebraska chapter of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national anti-marijuana legalization organization.
The appointment was unanimously supported by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said Chairwoman Sara Howard. But once it got to the floor, three of the seven committee members either voted no or were excused during the vote.
Four senators got an email after the confirmation vote from a Hickman veterinarian who had submitted his application for an appointment to the board in September 2018 and said he was strung along until a month ago, when he received a letter from Ricketts saying another person was selected for the appointment.
Several senators questioned Kuehn's conflict of interest on the issue of medical cannabis, which may be headed to a vote in November.
"I'll tell you that it is very likely that medical marijuana will be a constitutional right by this year in November," said Sen. Adam Morfeld, who with Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart filed the medical cannabis constitutional ballot initiative in 2019 on behalf of Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws.
He said he is sure the Board of Health will be dealing with medical marijuana regulatory issues.
"I'm concerned about his ability to not be biased in that regard," Morfeld said. "That's going to be a huge issue that will need to be addressed in the state in 2021, and quite frankly 2020. Because the minute that those results are certified in November by the secretary of state, it becomes a constitutional right."
He wants someone on the Board of Health who would not put unnecessary roadblocks to laws if that person opposed them.
The Board of Health has 17 members, representing 12 professions and two laypersons, appointed by the governor with the consent of a majority of the members of the Legislature. The governor is an ex-officio member.
The board has such duties as interviewing and appointing candidates for 30 professions boards, approving rules and regulations for health care professions, and conducting credentialing review for health professions. If a constitutional or law change would affect any rules and regulations, the board has a step in that process. If that change would affect the scope of practice for any profession, regulations would have to reflect that.
The board also advises HHS on public health issues.
Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers said he believed Kuehn was recommended to carry out the governor's wishes on medical cannabis. Ricketts has made clear his opposition to legalization of the drug.
"There are plenty of people without the appearance of impropriety or conflict available for appointment to that board," Chambers said. "Former Sen. Kuehn is stained."
He called him Ricketts' "fix" on the Board of Health on medical cannabis opposition.
While several senators expressed their opposition to Kuehn's appointment, more than that stood up to praise the appointment and Kuehn himself.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said it was ridiculous not to confirm Kuehn because he disagrees with a few senators on a particular issue.
Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist said there's nothing in Kuehn's background that shows he would not conform with a medical cannabis law if enacted.
"What in any way would make us doubt that Sen. Kuehn in this appointment would not conform with the law of the state," Geist asked. "That's absurd. It's insulting. This man deserves more respect than that."
Morfeld said he has watched as the Ricketts administration held up a Medicaid expansion law voted in by Nebraskans.
"I've seen what the administration can do, either themselves directly or through their appointees like Sen. Kuehn, to violate the law and unlawfully hold things up," he said.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said if senators are going to make the charge that someone is not going to follow the law, there should be direct evidence of that. And there is none.
"That's a very serious charge," he said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte called Kuehn a statesman, a man of integrity. Good policy is created by give and take between different viewpoints, he said.
Micah Kohles, a veterinarian in Hickman, said he was recommended to the Board of Health in 2018 by a former member, followed the required process to apply and submitted a recommendation from his senator, Robert Clements. He said he was told there would be a delay while a new Department of Health and Human Services CEO was appointed.
He said he waited while the veterinarian position on the board remained unfilled and the board struggled routinely to meet quorum and operate effectively. He questioned whether Kuehn followed the same process to appointment as others have been required to do.
"This is a sad example of government bureaucracy that has truly prevented the Board of Health from performing one (of its) primary tasks, which is to protect public health," Kohles wrote.
