Amid angst, former senator confirmed for Nebraska Board of Health

"There are plenty of people without the appearance of impropriety or conflict available for appointment to that board," Chambers said. "Former Sen. Kuehn is stained."

He called him Ricketts' "fix" on the Board of Health on medical cannabis opposition.

While several senators expressed their opposition to Kuehn's appointment, more than that stood up to praise the appointment and Kuehn himself.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said it was ridiculous not to confirm Kuehn because he disagrees with a few senators on a particular issue.

Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist said there's nothing in Kuehn's background that shows he would not conform with a medical cannabis law if enacted.

"What in any way would make us doubt that Sen. Kuehn in this appointment would not conform with the law of the state," Geist asked. "That's absurd. It's insulting. This man deserves more respect than that."

Morfeld said he has watched as the Ricketts administration held up a Medicaid expansion law voted in by Nebraskans.

"I've seen what the administration can do, either themselves directly or through their appointees like Sen. Kuehn, to violate the law and unlawfully hold things up," he said.