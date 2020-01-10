After brief hiatus, lawmakers will again consider voter ID proposal

For eight straight years last decade, state lawmakers debated whether to require Nebraska voters to show a photo identification before they cast a ballot in the state's elections.

And in eight straight legislative sessions, the measure failed to muster enough votes to advance.

After a one-year hiatus, the Legislature will once again pick the issue up after Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna introduced a constitutional amendment (LR292CA) that would require poll workers to review a voter's photo before they could vote.

La Grone's proposal requires poll workers to "review a photograph or a digital image of each voter to verify the identity of the voter." The specifics on how those reviews would take place, as well as any exemptions for specific situations, would be up to future Legislatures to decide.

"I think at the end of the day, this is an issue the people of Nebraska should be able to voice their opinion on," said La Grone, who is seeking election to the District 49 seat formerly held by Sen. John Murante, the last lawmaker to introduce a voter ID measure.

Murante's last attempt to ask voters to add Nebraska to the list of 35 states with voter ID was pulled in 2018 after opponents threatened a prolonged debate on the matter.