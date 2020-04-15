Abortion survey shows some Nebraska candidates would not make exception to save mother's life

A Right to Life survey of candidates for Nebraska offices shows that some state senators facing reelection would not support abortion to save the life of a mother.
While four senators said they were opposed to abortion for most reasons, five senators said they would grant no exceptions for abortions. A number of state senators did not respond to the survey.
The Right to Life survey question asked: Under what circumstances, if any, do you believe that abortion should be legal?
Five incumbent senators either answered no to the exception of preventing the mother's death, or left the answer blank after saying they would permit abortion in no cases.
Those senators were Julie Slama of Peru, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Steve Halloran of Hastings.
Hilgers and Halloran both left the box blank, but Halloran did so after answering that he favored no circumstances that abortion should be legal. Hilgers commented on the survey: "Abortion is never necessary to protect the life of the mother."
Slama and Bostelman said their positions related to the principle of double effect.
"There is a clear moral difference between an abortionist directly killing a baby and a treatment that permits her death as a side effect of a treatment of a mother where there is no other alternative," Slama said.
Bostelman said there are "extremely unusual" instances in which a mother may receive treatment that may lead to the demise of an unborn child. It’s a secondary consequence of life-saving treatment, not a procedure aimed at killing a child, he said.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops distinguishes between direct abortions and terminations that happen incidental to a life-saving medical procedure or treatment of a condition or disease of the mother.
National Right to Life's position grants an exception for medical emergency to save the life of the mother. That exception is in the Nebraska fetal pain law, the abortion ban at more than 20 weeks passed in 2010, and it is in this session's bill (LB814) that would ban in most cases dismemberment of a live fetus during an abortion.
"It's in all of our legislation," said Nebraska Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin. "We don't posit legislation without a medical emergency exception, because we know we'd get challenged immediately."
The wording of those bills allow for abortion in medical emergencies in which reasonable medical judgment says it would avert the death of the pregnant woman or substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.
Senators who say in these surveys they would not allow abortion in medical emergencies to save the life of the mother are not standing on that principle when they have voted for these abortion bills that have exceptions to save a mother's life, Schmit-Albin said.
