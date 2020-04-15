Abortion survey shows some Nebraska candidates would not make exception to save mother's life

Bostelman said there are "extremely unusual" instances in which a mother may receive treatment that may lead to the demise of an unborn child. It’s a secondary consequence of life-saving treatment, not a procedure aimed at killing a child, he said.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops distinguishes between direct abortions and terminations that happen incidental to a life-saving medical procedure or treatment of a condition or disease of the mother.

National Right to Life's position grants an exception for medical emergency to save the life of the mother. That exception is in the Nebraska fetal pain law, the abortion ban at more than 20 weeks passed in 2010, and it is in this session's bill (LB814) that would ban in most cases dismemberment of a live fetus during an abortion.

"It's in all of our legislation," said Nebraska Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin. "We don't posit legislation without a medical emergency exception, because we know we'd get challenged immediately."

The wording of those bills allow for abortion in medical emergencies in which reasonable medical judgment says it would avert the death of the pregnant woman or substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.

Senators who say in these surveys they would not allow abortion in medical emergencies to save the life of the mother are not standing on that principle when they have voted for these abortion bills that have exceptions to save a mother's life, Schmit-Albin said.

