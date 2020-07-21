Abortion bill successfully pulled from committee to reach debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a passionate debate on both sides as Nebraska senators voted Tuesday night to pull an abortion-related bill from the Judiciary Committee to ensure it would be debated in the remaining 15 days of the session.

The bill (LB814), introduced by Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, would prohibit fetal dismemberment abortion. It was pulled from committee on a 30-12 vote; 25 votes were needed to get the bill out of committee.

The bill was at an impasse in the committee, which could not get past a 4-4 split vote — not enough to kill it or to bring it to the floor for debate.

"I believe the citizens of Nebraska deserve to hear the details of my bill," Geist said, "and that the majority of its citizens will agree with its premise."

In the procedure, a medical provider dismembers the body of a living fetus and extracts one piece at a time from the uterus through the use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors or similar instruments, according to the bill.