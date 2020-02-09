A portion of untested rape kits from Lincoln police department analyzed

Last April, the Lincoln Police Department began analyzing 353 untested rape kits held in storage since 2004, to determine which should be submitted to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory.

As of January, it had submitted 115 of those kits to the lab, and 42 have been analyzed, said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

"Based on that analysis, four of the 42 have additional follow-up being done," Bliemeister said. "No arrests have been made."

In April, the police chief had said any untested kit from a case in which the victim had not expressed a desire to discontinue the investigation would be sent to the crime lab. Previously, investigators determined whether to test a kit based on their fact-finding.

Rape kits, which are sexual assault forensic exams, are collections of evidence gathered from a victim's body, clothes and personal belongings. The kit contains a checklist, materials and instructions, along with envelopes and containers to package any specimens collected during the exam.

The department has also applied to the Family Violence Council for a grant to hire a full-time sexual assault investigator and a victim advocate dedicated to continuing assistance and care of victims of sexual violence, Bliemeister told the City Council.