A portion of untested rape kits from Lincoln police department analyzed

Last April, the Lincoln Police Department began analyzing 353 untested rape kits held in storage since 2004, to determine which should be submitted to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory.
As of January, it had submitted 115 of those kits to the lab, and 42 have been analyzed, said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.
"Based on that analysis, four of the 42 have additional follow-up being done," Bliemeister said. "No arrests have been made."
In April, the police chief had said any untested kit from a case in which the victim had not expressed a desire to discontinue the investigation would be sent to the crime lab. Previously, investigators determined whether to test a kit based on their fact-finding.
Rape kits, which are sexual assault forensic exams, are collections of evidence gathered from a victim's body, clothes and personal belongings. The kit contains a checklist, materials and instructions, along with envelopes and containers to package any specimens collected during the exam.
The department has also applied to the Family Violence Council for a grant to hire a full-time sexual assault investigator and a victim advocate dedicated to continuing assistance and care of victims of sexual violence, Bliemeister told the City Council.
Lincoln police do a good job of investigating and thoroughly following up on these reports, he said, but there are many other facets to cases that are of equal or even more importance.
"And that is, hopefully this reporting starts a process where individuals can begin a healing, going back to some semblance of normalcy," he said.
Bliemeister said at a city budget meeting in late January that a slight uptick in Lincoln's violent crime in 2019 was driven by sexual assault reports.
Part of that stems from a redefinition in June 2016 of sexual assault that broadens the definition to include male and female victims and offenders, and the various forms of sexual penetration understood to be rape, especially non-consenting acts of sodomy, and sexual assaults with objects.
Formally, it is defined as "the penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”
Bliemeister also credits the increase in reports to the #MeToo movement, because many reports are belated.
Statistics from the department show that in 2019, 333 sexual assaults were reported, 82 of them (24%) more than a year after the rape was to have happened. That compares with 2010, in which 151 were reported, 21 a year belated, and to 2000, in which 97 were reported, seven belated.
The increased reporting is a good thing, Bliemeister said, because sexual assault is historically an underreported crime, which most estimates put at 33% of actual incidents reported to law enforcement.
The #MeToo movement was founded in 2006 by activist Tarana Burke to support survivors of sexual violence, particularly young women of color from low-wealth communities, to help find pathways to healing, according to the website.
In 2017, fueled by the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations, the #MeToo movement went viral.
A bill (LB945) introduced in the Legislature by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require Lincoln and Omaha — the Nebraska cities with the most untested kits — to report their inventory of untested rape kits annually.
