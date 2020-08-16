A hard days' fight: A look back at session marked by rancor, angst

At the 11th hour of the 17 days, the majority of senators were presented with a 149-page bill they would have to read overnight and vote on the next day.

"It took a multitude of senators to work on this, to come up with a final product that we could all agree upon," Stinner said.

They didn't all agree, of course, but many held their noses and passed it, anyway, 41-4.

In the second week, those budget adjustments that had to wait for months got passed and signed with more ease than some thought, in spite of the economic hardships of the pandemic. The state didn't see the financial problems some states did, but senators have been warned there could be a $788 million deficit by fiscal year 2022-23.

Throughout the 17 days, one senator or another rose daily to plead for money for the people who had called their offices or participated in listening sessions hosted by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. Those people told senators they needed rental assistance or an eviction moratorium or child care subsidies. They wanted virus protections for meatpacking workers.

Senators felt their appeals on behalf of Nebraskans in need fell on deaf ears, because so many others were focused on property tax cuts.