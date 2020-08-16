A hard days' fight: A look back at session marked by rancor, angst

Two sessions of the Nebraska Legislature took place in 2020.
One happened in what some call the "Beforetime," beginning in January with fairly normal half-day debates, hearings and committee sessions.
Except for that day in February, when more than 100 Second Amendment enthusiasts filled two rooms and spilled out into the halls, some with guns at their sides, the Legislature's short session started smoothly. The economy was doing well, with no big money worries about budget adjustments and spending.
Then the world changed, literally. On March 16, Speaker Jim Scheer announced the Legislature was taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, triggered by one confirmed case in Lincoln determined to be community-spread. Senators weren't coming back, he said, until further notice.
Nebraska had 17 cases of COVID-19 at the time, all but two in Douglas County. One-third of the 49 unicameral Legislature members were from Omaha and the surrounding area, and Omaha had recorded at least one case of the illness considered as community-spread.
That Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said only 10 people could gather in one place at one time. So senators went home, leaving the unfinished business of the 2019-21 budget adjustments, property tax reductions, business incentives and school funding reform.
They wouldn't return for four months, except for a three-day stint to enact emergency COVID-19 funding.
Slow-forward to July 20, and all 49 senators returned from across the state, eager to get their work done, to dig into the guts and marrow of the session. Those were 17 hard days, with a sense of urgency and all the tension and disagreement and divide that politics can bring.
With 22,847 virus cases in Nebraska by that Monday, and 313 deaths, COVID-19 precautions were in place, with Plexiglas barriers, no lobbyists on deck, no press roaming the aisles and sergeants-at-arms becoming temperature takers.
But there was no mask mandate for senators, or requirement to distance at least 6 feet. Seven or eight senators never wore masks, and only three or four wore them all the time.
The worldwide pandemic, and the political divide over how seriously to take it, had exacted a toll.
Over the interim, Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas lost his father to the virus. Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus spent five weeks in an Omaha hospital fighting COVID-19 and eventually recovering, but not without residual effects.
By the first afternoon of the senators' return, with a load of work in front of them, those watching began witnessing the fighting, shaming, accusations, resentment, rancor, shouting and desk pounding by their 49 elected representatives.
Scheer must have seen some of it coming, because he admonished senators on that first morning to please conduct themselves with decorum and courtesy.
They had returned divided and wanting to make noise. The lobby was decidedly quiet, with little or no direct activity from those who usually call senators out and away from debate to give them a pitch or try to direct their voting.
The frustration and tension bubbled over at times, with senators whose speeches were usually measured and thoughtful reduced to red-faced shouting, desk pounding and angry words.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop was one of those who erupted.
"Nobody's exercising judgment in this place anymore," he said. "We don't care. We're waiting for someone to give us orders, for God's sake. And they're partisan."
The Legislature is not functioning, he said, and it is ridiculous.
On one particularly hard evening of debate, Sen. Mike Groene told Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks to shut up, and threw an angry hand gesture her way.
All the while in the background, a few senators, who were referred to as the Super 7, worked in secret to find a major property tax solution being demanded by farmers, ranchers and urban homeowners. Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner said the Legislature had been stuffing money into the Property Tax Credit Tax Fund for years, but other senators and Ricketts wanted more.
At the 11th hour of the 17 days, the majority of senators were presented with a 149-page bill they would have to read overnight and vote on the next day.
"It took a multitude of senators to work on this, to come up with a final product that we could all agree upon," Stinner said.
They didn't all agree, of course, but many held their noses and passed it, anyway, 41-4.
In the second week, those budget adjustments that had to wait for months got passed and signed with more ease than some thought, in spite of the economic hardships of the pandemic. The state didn't see the financial problems some states did, but senators have been warned there could be a $788 million deficit by fiscal year 2022-23.
Throughout the 17 days, one senator or another rose daily to plead for money for the people who had called their offices or participated in listening sessions hosted by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh. Those people told senators they needed rental assistance or an eviction moratorium or child care subsidies. They wanted virus protections for meatpacking workers.
Senators felt their appeals on behalf of Nebraskans in need fell on deaf ears, because so many others were focused on property tax cuts.
The days and days of Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, prompted Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne to propose a bill establishing police standards boards throughout the state. It got a hearing in the Urban Affairs Committee he chairs, but it was never debated.
As far as anyone knows so far, no senators contracted the virus during the 17-day session, although three senators were exposed by family and close contacts and had to spend a couple of days away from others, up in the balcony, dubbed the "penalty box" or the "COVID choir loft."
As Scheer wrapped up the three weeks Thursday, he verified that the session had not been smooth. Far from it.
"It has been contentious, and not without its share of dissension, especially during the last couple of weeks," he said.
Still, he said, this Legislature accomplished a lot in a divided session, whether senators realized it or not, with 285 bills passed into law, from those carried over from the first session and 483 bills introduced this year.
They included encouraging broadband expansion to those who are underserved in the state, a tax cut for military retirement benefits, oversight for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, creation of a Commission on African American Affairs, and an additional bill to help fight opioid addiction.
"What an awesome responsibility we have all had," Scheer said.
The Legislature adjourned at the end of the 17-day session extension Thursday afternoon, the last session for 46-year veteran Ernie Chambers, and five others: Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, Sara Howard of Omaha, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Rick Kolowski of Omaha and Scheer of Norfolk.
