A 'bare-knuckled' fight to the end: Southeast Nebraska legislative race a surprisingly bitter battle

No matter the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, the District 1 seat in the Nebraska Legislature will be held by a Republican.
But the race between incumbent state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and challenger Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City to represent five counties in Southeast Nebraska has taken on the kind of knock-down, drag-out fights one expects to see only in a bitter partisan brawl.
Attack ads have been rebuked as racist. Obscene, misogynistic messages have landed in email inboxes and been posted to social media. A daily back-and-forth between the campaigns has pointed out misleading, distorted or false statements.
Kevin Smith, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said it’s not an astute observation to note the political climate across the country feels less civil than in the past.
“I don’t want to be Pollyannaish about it — politics has always been a bit of a bare-knuckled sport,” he said. “But I think what we see in that particular legislative district, even by all the comparisons of how bad things have gotten lately, it does seem to be exceptionally nasty.”
The race has also exposed a fracture among heavy-hitting Republicans past and present, a kind of intra-party schism that normally occurs only behind closed doors, Smith noted.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has lined up behind Slama, 24, whom he appointed to fill the seat after Dan Watermeier left the Legislature in 2018, and has provided solid financial campaign support. Slama has also been backed by former Gov. Kay Orr, and the state GOP.
Palmtag, 58, a donor and volunteer for Republican candidates going back three decades, received support from former Gov. Dave Heineman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, former Rep. Hal Daub, former Secretary of State John Gale and Charles W. Herbster, a Falls City businessman who supports Republican candidates throughout the state.
Although Slama won the May 15 primary with 6,553 votes, 2,300 more than Palmtag and third-place finisher Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer combined, the general election race has only picked up steam.
A paralegal and student at the Nebraska College of Law who is among the most active, even combative, senators in legislative debate, Slama said her margin of victory in the primary “was certainly encouraging” and credited her hard work for the win.
“I knocked on just about every single door in District 1, then I listened," she said. “Making the voters feel heard and putting in the work to go to their house resonated with them about how much I care about this position and that I’m not taking anything for granted.”
Palmtag, who owns and operates a real estate company and has been appointed by Heineman and Ricketts to multiple state commissions, said she has also met with voters in their front yards as the campaign season has rolled along, learning how “people, generally, are frustrated” by the state’s current leadership and lack of willingness to work with one another to find solutions.
“People are tired of the divisiveness,” Palmtag said. “I think it comes from the national arena and has changed our unicameral. I believe we have to come back to a more civil way of policymaking.”
On the politics
The brutal slugfest has played out over months, with Slama and Palmtag laying the blame at their opponent’s feet.
Palmtag says her questioning of a $58,000 raise to Corrections Director Scott Frakes before the primary “tipped off some very, very negative ads” from Slama’s campaign, including one that superimposed her on a mailer next to Ernie Chambers, one of two Black senators in the Legislature who was also critical of Frakes’ pay hike.
The ad brought out a pair of former governors — Heineman and Democrat Bob Kerrey — who urged Slama this summer to apologize for what they described as “race-baiting tactics.”
Slama has been on the receiving end of obscene and misogynistic emails, including one from Randy Denniston, an Otoe County Republican backing Palmtag, calling her a “slut” and a “whore,” among other slurs, and telling her that Slama’s mother should have aborted her.
"It was vulgar and explicit in the worst way possible," Slama said of the email, which she referred to the Nebraska State Patrol.
In September, Slama criticized Palmtag for a mailer accusing her of skipping votes in the Legislature, as well as “attempting to deceive voters about the true intent of a handful of bills” including a criminal justice reform package and an attempt at property tax reform.
“I’ve been disappointed to see my opponent has taken on more liberal views that don’t align with the way of thinking in Southeast Nebraska, but that she’s also lowered herself to baseless, petty attacks against me through press releases that are disgusting and chock full of lies,” Slama said.
Conversely, Palmtag said her campaign has spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to correct falsehoods spread through campaign mailers and radio ads in the legislative district.
“It’s just terrible they are putting misinformation out there that is clearly incorrect,” Palmtag said.
Her campaign filed a complaint against the Nebraska Republican Party and a vendor it contracts with for robocalls, claiming it lied about Palmtag not receiving endorsements from several prominent Republicans.
Palmtag’s campaign also hired Omaha attorney Dave Domina, a 2014 Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, who issued a letter to state GOP Chairman Dan Welch demanding the party correct a mailer falsely claiming Palmtag lost her real estate license.
“This is a deliberate lie that crosses every ethical boundary of business standards,” Palmtag said. “I have never broken the law and never had any of my real estate licenses revoked.”
Heineman, who left the governor’s mansion in 2015 because of term limits, said the basis of Palmtag’s bipartisan support — including four U.S. congressmen — stems from the vicious attacks unleashed against her by the Slama campaign.
He specifically named Jessica Flanagain, a longtime political consultant for Republican candidates, as being at fault for the tone the campaign has taken.
“This is the Jessica Flanagain way of politics,” Heineman said. “She engages in lies, half-truths and misrepresentations. In this particular race, it’s obvious they don’t have enough good things to say about their candidate, so they engage in this negative race about Janet Palmtag.”
Flanagain, who worked for Heineman running campaigns for conservative candidates in the Legislature, said the former governor was “a calculating political operative” who worked at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington before he became an elected official.
“Because there is nothing bad to say about Sen. Slama, he has resorted to attacking me,” Flanagain said. “Heineman is risking his reputation on liberal, Democrat-supported Janet Palmtag, and when Palmtag loses again, I expect more negativity and finger-pointing from him.”
On the issues
While the campaigns have tried to make the election a binary choice — an independent candidate vs. a gubernatorial appointee, or a true conservative vs. a candidate who has the backing of Democrats in the nonpartisan race — little daylight exists between Slama and Palmtag on issues such as abortion and gun rights.
The candidates also agree the challenge of addressing high property taxes is the most important issue to voters in District 1, but differ on how the Legislature should address it.
Slama favors scrapping the current state aid formula for K-12 schools — a formula she said “almost requires a doctorate in economics to understand” — and replacing it with something easier for superintendents and lawmakers to decipher that allocates funds to all schools, with spending caps and rolling back unfunded mandates that have forced some districts to keep their tax levies high.
The Legislature made progress with LB1107, Slama said, which will return $1 billion to property owners through state income tax credits over the next decade, while also providing funding to incentivize businesses to locate to Nebraska.
“Having that pass is a massive step in the right direction, and certainly shows we can work together to get big solutions accomplished,” she said.
Palmtag said the efforts by the Legislature have been “too little, too late” for most homeowners, farmers and business owners in District 1, and advocated putting more money into school funding to take the pressure off local entities, while also updating the state’s tax code to re-balance the “three-legged stool” of property, sales and income taxes that fund local government operations.
After initially opposing the trio of general election ballot initiatives that would legalize casino gaming at horse racetracks, Palmtag said she now supports the measures because she sees them as a new vehicle to contribute directly to the Property Tax Relief Fund.
If approved, the state would impose a 20% tax on revenue from casino gaming, with 70% of that revenue being directed into property tax relief, providing potentially $45 million to $80 million in new revenue.
“To be clear, I don’t gamble, I don’t get any entertainment from it,” Palmtag said. “But the reality is most of our (District 1) population is within a 45-minute drive of any given casino outside the state.
“The people have the power to get real property tax relief through the gambling initiative,” she added.
Slama said voters should decide the issue, but shouldn't count on substantial relief from taxes on gaming revenues.
Palmtag also said she wants the state to invest in broadband, particularly in rural areas such as Southeast Nebraska, and said she would work on establishing more problem-solving courts and programming in the state’s corrections system in order to alleviate prison overcrowding.
Slama, who pushed a resolution condemning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for failing to control flooding on the Missouri River, said she’ll seek investment in infrastructure projects to fix lasting damage done during the 2019 flooding, which hit District 1 hard, including her hometown of Peru.
The infrastructure issues are also economic development issues for individuals who live on the Missouri side of the river but work at Cooper Nuclear Station or at Peru State College, she said.
Closing thoughts
As the election approaches its homestretch, Slama said she's gotten results for Southeast Nebraska, while Palmtag says she’s known for being balanced and fair-minded.
In the vicious sprint to the finish, however, UNL's Smith said President Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican” — appears to have been abandoned.
Smith said no matter the outcome, it can be tough to bounce back from a rugged political campaign, particularly in a politically oversaturated environment.
“Once your reputation has taken these kinds of hits, it’s hard to recover,” he said. “Once stuff is out there, it has a habit of sticking.”
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who ran a hard-fought campaign for Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel in the 1990s, said campaigns used to fear being called out for “personal charges with no facts behind them,” adding that doesn’t always happen anymore.
“I love politics,” Linehan said. “But I hate what’s been happening to (Slama) and Palmtag.”
