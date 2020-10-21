A 'bare-knuckled' fight to the end: Southeast Nebraska legislative race a surprisingly bitter battle

Gov. Pete Ricketts has lined up behind Slama, 24, whom he appointed to fill the seat after Dan Watermeier left the Legislature in 2018, and has provided solid financial campaign support. Slama has also been backed by former Gov. Kay Orr, and the state GOP.

Palmtag, 58, a donor and volunteer for Republican candidates going back three decades, received support from former Gov. Dave Heineman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, former Rep. Hal Daub, former Secretary of State John Gale and Charles W. Herbster, a Falls City businessman who supports Republican candidates throughout the state.

Although Slama won the May 15 primary with 6,553 votes, 2,300 more than Palmtag and third-place finisher Dennis Schaardt of Steinauer combined, the general election race has only picked up steam.

A paralegal and student at the Nebraska College of Law who is among the most active, even combative, senators in legislative debate, Slama said her margin of victory in the primary “was certainly encouraging” and credited her hard work for the win.

“I knocked on just about every single door in District 1, then I listened," she said. “Making the voters feel heard and putting in the work to go to their house resonated with them about how much I care about this position and that I’m not taking anything for granted.”