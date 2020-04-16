14 senators ask Ricketts to broaden definition of essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fourteen Nebraska state senators are calling on Gov. Pete Ricketts to shore up protections for state employees and other front-line workers.

In a letter sent Thursday, the senators said they have heard concerns from constituents working on the front lines of the COVID-19 response about their own health, safety, and stability.

They urged Ricketts to include grocery store, pharmacy and food production workers in the definition of front-line emergency service providers. Those emergency workers could then qualify under the coronavirus relief bill and any future federal acts for certain economic assistance and benefits, such as access to emergency child care, said Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz.

The letter also asked the governor to:

* Allow every state employee possible to work from home. Currently about 30% are working remotely;

* Allow services provided to the public, such as Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Labor services to be provided over the phone or delayed until the crisis passes, and closing offices to face-to-face interaction wherever possible to protect state employees;