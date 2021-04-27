Legislature advances air pollution study in Nebraska classrooms

Legislation designed to launch a study of the impact that installation of commercial air filters would have on academic and behavioral performance in Nebraska classrooms gained 41-2 first-round approval Tuesday.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, sponsor of LB630, said there is mounting evidence nationally that air pollution has a detrimental effect on the development of brains along with causing damage to children's lungs with an accompanying negative impact on classroom performance.

Lincoln Public Schools supported his proposed study at the bill's public hearing before the Legislature's Education Committee earlier in the session.

Bostar won wide support for his bill during legislative debate, although Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she would prefer assigning the study to the University of Nebraska with a research grant rather than contracting for such a study through the Nebraska Department of Education.

Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln expressed support for the proposal, suggesting it would provide a means to "look at old problems with new solutions."

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he views the proposal as "a pilot project (that could) contribute to the learning environment."