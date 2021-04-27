Legislature advances air pollution study in Nebraska classrooms

Legislation designed to launch a study of the impact that installation of commercial air filters would have on academic and behavioral performance in Nebraska classrooms gained 41-2 first-round approval Tuesday.
Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, sponsor of LB630, said there is mounting evidence nationally that air pollution has a detrimental effect on the development of brains along with causing damage to children's lungs with an accompanying negative impact on classroom performance.
Lincoln Public Schools supported his proposed study at the bill's public hearing before the Legislature's Education Committee earlier in the session.
Bostar won wide support for his bill during legislative debate, although Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she would prefer assigning the study to the University of Nebraska with a research grant rather than contracting for such a study through the Nebraska Department of Education.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln expressed support for the proposal, suggesting it would provide a means to "look at old problems with new solutions."
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he views the proposal as "a pilot project (that could) contribute to the learning environment."
It will be valuable to "figure out a way to help kids learn and make breathing easy" for them while they're in the classroom, Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward said.
As a student, he told his colleagues, he sometimes had difficulties in school classrooms because of struggles with asthma.
"If this works, it's great," Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said, although he did express some concern about the cost of contracting for a study.
Early estimates in an accompanying fiscal note of about $475,000 over a two-year period were reduced to $122,000 in a later evaluation.
Air pollution in classrooms is "stunting our children's brains and damages our children's lung functions," Bostar said.
Bostar supported a committee amendment that would require the Department of Education to include the University of Nebraska in the study in a consulting role.
Photos: Lincoln's Heritage School tradition
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Kylie in 2010
Addison sewed her own outfit
Megan in 2012
Sheridan Elementary class at Heritage School in ‘89 or ‘90
Tanner Cleland Heritage School, January 2019
Heritage School
Heritage School
Gabriella during her visit when she attended Pershing Elementary
Heritage School
Brianna at Heritage School
Elise Lammers-Sheridan Elementary 2018
1995 Heritage School
Sage at Heritage School
Melissa
Molly
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
St. Patrick's Catholic 4th Grade
Heritage School
Heritage school
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Jenna Hinzman with Roper Elementary 2017
Heritage school
Heritage school
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage school
Heritage
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Schoolhouse
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
Heritage School
M'Kenzi S., Campbell Elementary
Christopher with Blessed Sacrament
Stephen with Blessed Sacrament
Heritage School
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon