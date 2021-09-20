Legislative redistricting proposal falls victim to filibuster

"We all know what actually is going on here," said Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, a Democrat.

"It's very apparent that specific senators were targeted," she said.

"My district, a suburban district, was turned into rural districts."

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a Democrat who will seek reelection next year, said that under the majority redistricting proposal she would "lose 82% of my current constituents."

Cavanaugh said the redistricting plan supported by Republicans is "a partisan plan to prevent Senator DeBoer from being reelected."

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington is a Democrat.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, a Democrat who was reelected to a second term in 2020, said the boundaries of her district were sharply revised because "it's not Republican enough."

All but four of the 14 distinct neighborhoods in her district were removed, Wishart said, and "the only reason is partisanship."

"How are we going to be able to work together after all of this?" DeBoer asked. "This is not us at our best. We are failing Nebraska."

"What we're doing right now is partisan," said Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a Democrat.