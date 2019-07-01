The long-gone town of Lee Park has generated more than its fair share of confusion.
When it was platted in 1884, frontier historian and photographer Solomon Butcher wrote that it was situated in Custer County, adjacent to the line that separated Valley County. As it grew, however, additions placed portions of the community across the boundary into Valley County.
Having one town in two counties produced plenty of headaches for the area's residents.
The sod schoolhouse, for instance, was originally built on the Custer County side of the line in 1878 -- before the town was founded. Residents in Valley County felt slighted, and the final decision ended up being the construction of a second school in their county.
Furthermore, the community of Lee Park shared its name with the nearby valley, leaving travelers unsure if they needed to head into town or out into the country. A postmaster came up with the solution -- naming the valley Lee's Park instead.
Lastly, mail delivery was always a chore. The post office was originally in Valley County, but the town site was razed and relocated after the railroad failed to advance past Arcadia, five miles away.
At that point, Custer County had won out -- all of Lee Park was now on its side of the line. But the little town quickly faded into obscurity, with only Protestant and Catholic cemeteries to mark where it had stood.