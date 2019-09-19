Leah Olsen is described in her Stories of Honor nomination as “strong, fearless and very dedicated to the U.S. military.”
The characteristics Megan Rothluebber describes in her nomination letter are traits the 27-year-old Waverly resident seeks to instill in the soldiers she instructs at Camp Ashland, a training site for the Nebraska National Guard, Active Army and Reserve along the Platte River.
The former Leah Uhing is a member of a family steeped in military tradition. Her father, Sergeant First Class Michael Uhing, is a U.S. Army veteran who continues to be active in the military at the age of 58. He served in the National Guard and Army from 1981 to 1990, re-enlisted into the Nebraska National Guard in 2006 and currently serves full time at Camp Ashland as well.
Leah is a proud fourth-generation military family member. Her paternal grandfather, Jerome Uhing, served in the U.S. military from 1958 to 1964, and her maternal grandfather, Howard Daily, earned the Purple Heart award for his service in the Korean War, serving in the U.S. military from 1951 to 1953. Leah’s maternal great-grandfather, Edwin Daly, served during World War I.
A self-described “adventuresome” individual, Leah grew up in Hartington with aspirations of emulating her father and helping to defend our country. She was a high school junior at Hartington Cedar Catholic when she joined the Army National Guard in December 2008.
“Dad’s dedication and passion was influential in my career decision,” she reflected.
Early training
Leah had just completed her junior year of high school when her military career began to unfold with three months of training at Fort Jackson, a U.S. Army installation in Columbia, South Carolina. She returned to complete her high school education at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Then it was back to Fort Jackson in the summer of 2010 for Advanced Individual Training (AIT).
She proceeded to enroll in classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but the military soon came calling -- and she answered the call. She was deployed for a year of service in Iraq, where she served as an administrative specialist with a medevac unit.
At the age of 19 she found herself stationed in Tikrit, Iraq, during which a United States-led coalition would eventually overthrow Saddam Hussein. Historians say the war claimed the lives of 4,424 U.S. soldiers and wounded nearly 32,000. The nearly 9-year-old conflict ended on Dec. 18, 2011.
The then-teenager from Nebraska was proud to serve.
“There is the constant element of danger, of course, but I volunteered for the mission and was proud to have served,” the young soldier reflected recently from her home in Waverly. “I signed up due to a desire to serve my country. When the opportunity arose, I volunteered and jumped on it.”
Today
The soldier eventually returned to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she completed requirements for a degree in social work.
Today, Staff Sergeant Leah Olsen works full time as a Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader, commuting from her home in Waverly to the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland Training Site.
She began her full-time military career in 2015 as an administrative non-commissioned officer. In her current role, she finds herself on the opposite side of the table, preparing prospects for military life.
“She strives to teach others how to become a leader, while continuing to further her education with the Army’s help,” Rothluebber noted in her Stories of Honor nomination letter.
Leah Olsen was married on June 22 to Luke Olsen, an information technology specialist for Bass Pro Shops.
The newlyweds’ residence is also home to Luke’s daughter, Shaylee Olsen, age 8, two dogs and a cat.