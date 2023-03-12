To gain some insight into the mind of James Arthur Vineyards' Jim Ballard -- from his creativity to the fun he brings to an industry with a well-earned reputation for snootiness -- you need only tale a closer look at the Raymond winery's take on port wine.

It's a gotcha wink, perhaps a finger in the eye -- you decide which finger -- of an industry that earned its snootiness over centuries that deemed that the only wines that can authentically be termed Port must originate from the Duoro region of Portugal.

Obviously, James Arthur's Tropasti -- hold the name up to a mirror to find the wit, snark and creativity in the name -- is a made right here in the Cornhusker State. It is to Portugal what Genoa, Nebraska (pronounced ja-NO-a around here) is to Italian salami.