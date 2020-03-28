Le Quartier creatively wading through pandemic slow-down

The second week of March, spring break for schools in Lincoln, was somewhat business as usual for Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe, even with news heating up about COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a couple of cases in the state.

"We knew that wasn't going to last forever, but we at least enjoyed that one week," said Seth Quiring, co-owner of the business.

Then Monday came, and restaurants, coffee shops and other wholesalers dropped out, eliminating about a third of the bakery's business with essentially a snap of the finger.

Baked goods continued to sell, but the breakfast and lunch business dwindled rapidly, Quiring said. But Friday through Sunday, customers returned to give the bakery love and support.

"It wasn't the same but it was kind of busy, actually, again," he said.

Then Monday again, and every day is getting slower and slower, especially with community spread in Lincoln. And the business is scrambling to analyze and make day-to-day decisions.

Some staff in Omaha are opting for unemployment rather than continuing to work, while in Lincoln they are wanting any hours the bakery will give them, he said.

It's a strange balancing act, he said.