LB | Wynden Ho'ohuli
LB | Wynden Ho'ohuli

Wynden Ho'ohuli

Wynden Ho'ohuli

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: LB.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 220.

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii.

School: Mililani.

Date Committed: Expected to decide in early January. 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Oregon, USC, Washington, Kansas State.

Lead recruiter: Tony Tuioti.

The Skinny: Ho'ohuli is one of the top remaining targets on the board for the Huskers. He's a rangy playmaker at a school in Hawaii that regularly produces Division I players. Ho'ohuli has not been able to visit Nebraska because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but has built a good relationship with Tuioti and the NU staff. He is expected to announce his college decision on Jan. 2 as part of NBC's All-American Bowl festivities, even though the game is canceled. 

