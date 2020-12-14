LB | Wynden Ho'ohuli

The Skinny: Ho'ohuli is one of the top remaining targets on the board for the Huskers. He's a rangy playmaker at a school in Hawaii that regularly produces Division I players. Ho'ohuli has not been able to visit Nebraska because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but has built a good relationship with Tuioti and the NU staff. He is expected to announce his college decision on Jan. 2 as part of NBC's All-American Bowl festivities, even though the game is canceled.